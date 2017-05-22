The personal-finance website WalletHub has released an in-depth report on 2017’s Most Gambling-Addicted States.
In order to call out the states where the gambling problem is most prevalent, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across 15 key metrics. The data set ranges from presence of illegal gambling operations to lottery sales per capita to share of adults with gambling disorders.
The criteria included:
- Casinos per Capita
- Gaming Machines per Capita
- Lottery Sales per Capita
- % of Adults with Gambling Disorders
- Legality of Daily Fantasy Sports
States with the Most Gambling:
1. Nevada
2. South Dakota
3. Montana
4. West Virginia
5. Mississippi
6. New Jersey
7. Oklahoma
8. Oregon
9. Louisiana
10. Ohio
States with the Least Gambling:
41. Florida
42. Arizona
43. North Carolina
44. Alaska
45. Vermont
46. Wisconsin
47. Kentucky
48. Utah
49. Nebraska
50. Alabama
For the full report, please visit: