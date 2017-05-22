The personal-finance website WalletHub has released an in-depth report on 2017’s Most Gambling-Addicted States.

In order to call out the states where the gambling problem is most prevalent, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across 15 key metrics. The data set ranges from presence of illegal gambling operations to lottery sales per capita to share of adults with gambling disorders.

Source: WalletHub

The criteria included:

  • Casinos per Capita
  • Gaming Machines per Capita
  • Lottery Sales per Capita
  • % of Adults with Gambling Disorders
  • Legality of Daily Fantasy Sports

States with the Most Gambling:

1. Nevada

2. South Dakota

3. Montana

4. West Virginia

5. Mississippi

6. New Jersey

7. Oklahoma

8. Oregon

9. Louisiana

10. Ohio

States with the Least Gambling:

41. Florida

42. Arizona

43. North Carolina

44. Alaska

45. Vermont

46. Wisconsin

47. Kentucky

48. Utah

49. Nebraska

50. Alabama

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-addicted-to-gambling/20846/

