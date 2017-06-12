With economic growth varying significantly from one state to another — California recently became the sixth largest economy in the world while Illinois is expected to have no budget for the third year in a row, for instance — the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best & Worst State Economies.
In order to determine America’s top economic performers, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 27 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from GDP growth to startup activity to share of jobs in high-tech industries.
Best State Economies
1. Washington
2. California
3. Utah
4. Massachusetts
5. District of Columbia
6. Colorado
7. Oregon
8. New Hampshire
9. Maryland
10. Delaware
Worst State Economies
42. North Dakota
43. Wyoming
44. Kentucky
45. Maine
46. Alaska
47. Oklahoma
48. Arkansas
49. Mississippi
50. Louisiana
51. West Virginia
Best vs. Worst
- Washington has the highest value of exports per capita, $11,390, which is 12.9 times higher than in Hawaii, the state with the lowest at $881.
- Colorado has the lowest unemployment rate, 2.6 percent, which is 2.6 times lower than in New Mexico, the state with the highest at 6.7 percent.
- Massachusetts has the lowest share of the uninsured population, 3.6 percent, which is 5.7 times lower than in Texas, the state with the highest at 20.6 percent.
- New Hampshire has the lowest share of the population living below poverty level, 8.9 percent, which is 2.5 times lower than in Mississippi, the state with the highest at 22.5 percent.
- Colorado has the lowest foreclosure rate, 0.2 percent, which is 14 times lower than in New Jersey, the state with the highest at 2.8 percent.
- Massachusetts has the highest share of jobs in high-tech industries, 7.91 percent, which is 3.4 times higher than in Wyoming, the state with the lowest at 2.33 percent.
- Utah has the highest number of independent-inventor patents per 1,000 working-age residents, 0.184, which is 7.7 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at 0.024.
