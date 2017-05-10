AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Whole Foods Market Inc. (WFM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $99 million.
The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 37 cents per share.
The grocery chain posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.73 billion.
Whole Foods shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 7 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.36, an increase of 20 percent in the last 12 months.
