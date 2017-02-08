AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Whole Foods Market Inc. (WFM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $95 million.
On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.
The grocery chain posted revenue of $4.92 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.99 billion.
Whole Foods shares have dropped roughly 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2.5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.30, decreasing slightly in the last 12 months.
