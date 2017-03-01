NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The newest supermarket in New Jersey's largest city is associated more with the state's upscale suburbs than its urban centers.
Whole Foods opened in Newark's redeveloped Hahne's Building on Wednesday.
Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka says the market is what the city needs and an example of how Newark is growing.
Whole Foods anchors the renovated Hahne's building, which opened last month after being closed for 30 years.
About 150 people will work at the store.
The company says it will provide the city with healthy eating choices and the highest quality of food.