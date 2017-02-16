CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Gannett Co. has appointed Wichita Falls Times Record News Publisher Dwayne Bivona to become the new president of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, a Gannett sibling publication.
The announcement Thursday comes a day before Libby Averyt's last day as the Caller-Times president. She had announced plans earlier this month to retire after a three-decade career at the Caller-Times.
Gannett regional president Terry Horne said Bivona also will oversee Gannett editorial operations in the Times Record News, Abilene Reporter-News and San Angelo Standard-Times.
Bivona had been president and publisher of the times Record News since 2010. His three-decade journalism industry has focused on circulation, operations, advertising and sales.