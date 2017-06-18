SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Opponents of a proposed wind farm in southeastern South Dakota will hold two community meetings to outline their objections this week.

The sessions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Elementary School in Harrisburg and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lennox Community Library.

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2tCNNo2 ) reports the forums are in advance of a public referendum next month on whether to repeal or keep the Lincoln County Commission's vote to set wind turbines a half-mile or more from homes.

The company behind the wind development, Dakota Power Community Wind, says the commission's vote amounts to a ban on wind.

Opponents of the wind farm say the setbacks as necessary to protect homeowners' property values, health and safety from the impact of large turbines.

