TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican legislators couldn't sell their colleagues Thursday on cuts in education spending as part of a budget-balancing package that also would have included income tax increases opposed by GOP Gov. Sam Brownback.
The GOP leaders in the state Senate canceled debate on a bill that would have cut aid to public schools by $128 million, or $279 per student, by June 30. They also did so on a measure that would have increased personal income taxes to raise $660 million over two years, starting in July. Their agenda also included a bill that would have authorized $100 million or more in internal government borrowing.
The debate was supposed to represent a key test of the Republican-controlled Legislature's appetite for spending cuts, tax increases and defying Brownback. Republican leaders announced the Senate would debate no legislation until members can agree on budget-balancing proposals.
Kansas faces a projected shortfall of about $320 million in its budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30 and total shortfall for existing programs of nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019. Kansas has struggled to balance its budget after GOP legislators heeded Brownback's call to slash personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 and are now rethinking some of those policies.
Some GOP senators went into the debate saying they didn't want to cut aid to public schools so much with only a few months left in the school year. Supporters of the move believe most districts can tap reserve funds to tide themselves over, with the promise that the cuts might be restored later.
"It's draconian," said freshman Republican Sen. Ed Berger, of Hutchison. "It's going to be very difficult for them to handle."
Berger was pushing for a cut in aid to public schools of about $51 million.
The tax bill would have ended an income tax exemption for the profits of more than 330,000 farmers and business owners, a policy championed by Brownback as an economic stimulus. The measure also would have increased all income taxpayers' rates, including the state's poorest families; and would have boosted the top tax rate to 4.9 percent, from 4.6 percent.
Brownback already has said he believes the tax changes will hurt poor and middle class families. He has proposed raising cigarette and liquor taxes and increasing annual business filing fees.
