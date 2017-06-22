Western Illinois University Quad-Cities will host Create Your Career Toolkit Tuesday, June 27, and Thursday, July 27, at the Q-C Complex, Building C Atrium.
Both programs are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature resume and cover letter reviews, LinkedIn profile assistance and mock interviews. WIU Q-C Career Services employees will conduct the programs.
Participants can drop-in anytime during either program and are not required to attend both.
Those who are interested but cannot attend may still make an appointment with WIU Q-C Career Services by calling 309-762-9080.
For more information, contact Stephanie Loconsole at 309-762-3999 ext. 62529 or sl-loconsole@wiu.edu. The programs are free and open to the public.