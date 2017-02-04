HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A planned business incubator facility at the University of Alabama in Huntsville will be named after businesswoman Dorothy Davidson.
The school says Davidson donated $5 million to build the 45,000-square-foot building, which will be known as the D.S. Davidson Invention to Innovation Center business incuabator. Davidson is the CEO and chairman of Davidson Technologies Inc. in Huntsivlle.
Al.com (http://bit.ly/2k89Cb2 ) reports the $10 million building will be constructed with Davidson's donation as well as funds from the state, Madison County Commission, city of Huntsville as well as the UAH Foundation and the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.
The incubator will be connected to the UAH College of Business.
Davidson says she's started businesses herself and knows how hard it is when there's no support.