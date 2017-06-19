The National Association of Women in Construction Quad-City Chapter No. 50 has elected officers for the coming year. The newly elected board will be installed in September and take office Oct. 1.
The officers elected include Julia Anderson, Civil Constructors, president; Sherry Turkal, Estes Construction, vice-president; Megan Hudachek, Stetson Construction Supply, secretary; Kathy Aden, Builders Sand and Cement Company, treasurer; Valerie Morris and Vicki Mlekush, Estes Construction, directors. Gina Jackson, Builders Sales and Service Company, will serve as immediate past president.
NAWIC is a self-governing, non-profit professional association organized to promote and support women involved in construction related fields by providing its members with opportunities for professional development, education, networking, leadership training and public service. The chapter meets monthly on the first Thursday for a program and dinner meeting. For more information, visit nawicqc.org.