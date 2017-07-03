The Quad-City Chapter 50 of the National Association of Women In Construction will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Block Ready Mix, 915 E. River Drive, Davenport, for a tour.
Brian Nagle and Daren Fick will conduct tours of the plant and operations. Safety glasses, hard hats and closed toe shoes are required. Guests are welcome.
Dinner will follow at Woodfire Grill, 131 W. 2nd St., Davenport, with a brief business meeting following dinner. Attendees will order dinner from the menu.
To attend, contact Julia Anderson at 309-314-6508 or janderson@civilinc.com by Tuesday, July 11.