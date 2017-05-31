Quad-Cities Chapter 50 of the National Association of Women In Construction will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Tri-City Blacktop, 425 S. Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, for a tour.
Terry Travis, estimator with Tri-City Blacktop, will conduct tours of the plant and operations. Safety glasses and closed toe shoes are required. Jeans and safety vests are recommended. Parking is available outside the plant gate.
Dinner will follow at Pizza Ranch, 880 Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. The buffet will be available at 6:45 p.m. followed by a brief business meeting. The buffet is $10.86 per person plus tax, payable at the front counter.
To attend, contact Julia Anderson at 309-314-6508 or janderson@civilinc.com by Tuesday, June 6.