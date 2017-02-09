Iowa Women Lead Change, or IWLC, a statewide women’s leadership organization, is aligning with the Quad-Cities' Women's Connection, the two groups announced jointly Thursday.
At a news conference in downtown Davenport, Iowa Women Lead Change and Women's Connection leaders announced the new alignment. IWLC, founded in 2007, and the 20-year-old Women’s Connection organization share elements of the same mission: developing, advancing and promoting women.
"IWLC has long admired the work and mission of the Women’s Connection," said Tiffany O'Donnell, IWLC's chief operating officer and a Quad-City native. "We are proud to align with an organization with such a rich tradition and legacy of women’s personal and professional development. To have these two organizations become one, in my hometown, is especially exciting."
By joining forces, IWLC-The Women's Connection can expand the scope and reach of development programming for Quad-City women leaders and their organizations, leaders said at the news conference at the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce office.
The statewide Iowa Women Lead Change is based in Cedar Rapids.
Women’s Connection will continue to host its signature events, including the upcoming Athena Awards, the International Author event and its new Seat At The Table dinners. In 2018, IWLC-The Women’s Connection will create additional programming, including a leadership conference.
A Women's Connection sponsor since 1998, UnityPoint Health is aligned with IWLC statewide and is excited to bring the leadership organization to the Quad-Cities.
"UnityPoint Health-Trinity is proud to continue its support of The Women's Connection as it evolves and joins IWLC," said Pat Shouse, UnityPoint vice president of patient and community advocacy.
"Both organizations provide leadership development opportunities that UnityPoint Health believes are critical to an inclusive and thriving community," she said, adding, "This new organization will inspire and challenge women to reach their full potential."
Women's Connection Chair Heidi Parkhurst added, "This new organization represents collaboration at its best. As a board member of both the Women’s Connection and IWLC, I have unique perspective of the synergy between these groups. We are thrilled to combine forces to provide first-class development opportunities for men, women and their organizations in the Quad-Cities region."
Women's Connection was founded in 1997.