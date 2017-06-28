Integrity Integrated is enrolling participants in the inaugural Women’s Leadership Development program in the Quad-Cities.
The 12-month program begins Oct. 17. It is for women seeking to build stronger leadership skills in a safe and challenging environment.
Program sessions are facilitated by Ginny Wilson-Peters, president and owner of Integrity Integrated, and provide tools for effective work/life balance, and strategies for using power and influence more effectively.
Topics from the Grow to be CEO and Women in Leadership programs, also offered by Integrity Integrated, will be featured and include authenticity, managerial style and ethics.
In addition to the 12 group sessions, registration for four one-on-one coaching sessions is available.
The program is open to all professional women who want to become stronger leaders.
More information can be found at bit.ly/2017QCWLD.
To register, contact Shari Baker or Amy Kolner at 563-359-1099 or akolner@integrityintegrated.com, or visit integrityintegrated.com.