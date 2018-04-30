JD Royal Hospitality, a Quad-City based hotel company, is expanding its portfolio of hotels with a new WoodSpring Suites along Davenport's Elmore Circle.
Construction now is underway on the 123-room extended-stay hotel. The $8 million hotel is being developed by Bettendorf-based JD Royal Hospitality, owned by PJ and Mona Patel. Woodspring Suites is part of the Choice Hotels International, Inc. family of brands.
Located at 5315 Elmore Circle, the new four-story hotel will sit on 2.28 acres north of East 53rd Street and west of Elmore Avenue.
"It will be nice to bring it to the area, especially in an area where it is going to be within walking distance to the restaurants and the (Rhythm City) casino is down the street," said John Crump, JD Royal Hospitality's chief operations officer.
The project team, which broke ground Friday on the new hotel, includes Interstate Construction Corp., based in Lombard, Illinois; Joseph Architectural Group/JAG, Rock Island; and Townsend Engineering, Davenport.
"This is a different type of concept than a standard hotel," Crump said, adding that the hotel does not offer a restaurant or a breakfast or a swimming pool. Each guest room includes a kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, two-burner stovetop and microwave and there is a shared laundry facility.
"We're catering to the business people or others visiting our area who want to stay a week or a month," he said. "People can stay nightly, too."
This will be the seventh hotel property for JD Royal Hospitality, which owns hotels in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. In the Quad-Cities, it owns Days Inn on Northwest Boulevard, Davenport; Comfort Inn and Days Inn, Walcott, both at the Iowa 80 Truckstop; Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, Bettendorf; and Super 8, East Moline.
"The extended-stay hotels we have in the Quad-Cities target the $100 to $130 a night (rate)," he said. But WoodSpring Suites will range from $60 to $75 a night.
In February, Choice Hotels International Inc. announced it had completed its acquisition of the brand and franchise business of WoodSpring Suites from WoodSpring Hotels LLC. First announced in December, the $231 million transaction included nearly 240 extended-stay hotels in 35 states.
The new Davenport hotel will mark its fourth WoodSpring Suites in Iowa and its first on the eastern side of the state. It already has hotels in Ankeny, Council Bluffs and Pleasant Hill.
Crump said JD Royal Hospitality signed its franchise agreement prior to the acquisition, but the new hotel also will be part of Choice Hotels.
He said the new hotel is expected to open in February, 2019.