ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A long-closed musical instrument factory in northern Indiana is getting new life as apartments for senior citizens.
The former Conn-Selmer plant in Elkhart has been vacant for 12 years but crews started work this spring on a $10 million renovation of the two-story brick building that dates back to 1910.
The project by Commonwealth Development Corp. of America calls for 55 apartments with rents from $300 to $650 a month.
Commonwealth vice president Kevin McDonell tells The Elkhart Truth (http://bit.ly/2qnK50y ) that the first units should be ready next spring.
State records show the building housed Crow Elkhart Motor Co. from 1910 until 1930, then was used by Conn-Selmer for 75 years.
The project is being supported by nearly $840,000 in rental housing tax credits from the state.
