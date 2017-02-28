CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a worker took a fatal fall at a West Virginia mine owned by Gov. Jim Justice.

Patrick Graham is vice president for Southern Coal Corp. He says a worker at the company's Bishop Preparation plant in McDowell County died about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Graham says both the company and mine safety agencies are investigating to determine exactly what happened.

The miner's name wasn't immediately disclosed.

Justice issued a statement Tuesday asking West Virginians to pray for the lost miner and his family.

The Justice administration has said that the new governor established a trust to run his businesses while he's in office.

