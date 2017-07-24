A new generation has assumed the helm of Wyffels Hybrids, the Geneseo-based seed company.
The 70-year-old company announced John Wyffels has been named president. He succeeds his father Bill Wyffels Jr., who has served as president for more than 40 years.
After a decade of extensive business experience, John Wyffels joined the company in 2013 as vice president of finance and administration. During his tenure, he has worked across all the company's departments. He was promoted to chief operating officer last year.
"I'm privileged to have the opportunity to lead the most passionate, free-thinking, and customer-focused team in the seed business," Wyffels said in a news release. "I feel a tremendous responsibility to the corn growers planting Wyffels Hybrids on their farms and I am excited about the future and tremendous opportunity ahead of us."
His promotion comes as the company is experiencing significant growth as it works to meet the increasing demands of corn growers.
"John grew up immersed in the business and he understands the culture. From dinner table stories about the dreams, and challenges to participating in customer calls and company meetings, he’s been there," Bill Wyffels Jr. said. "John understands the drive and pride that goes into each aspect of Wyffels Hybrids."
Bill Wyffels, Jr. will continue to be a co-owner and active member of the company’s leadership.
Wyffels Hybrids, one of the nation’s largest independent seed corn companies, develops and markets elite corn hybrids. It serves corn growers in Illinois, Iowa, Southern Wisconsin, Southwestern Minnesota, Southeastern South Dakota and the Ohio River Valley.