CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — People associated with multiple failed oil and gas projects or companies in Wyoming will now have to notify regulators if they try again.
The Casper Star-Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2sKdV1g ) Friday that state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission officials say the new practice should help keep track of bad apples.
Kim Mazza, spokeswoman for the commission, says the move is meant to give the five-person commission a chance to consider whether those businesspeople should post additional financial assurances given their history. She says it is not meant to deter people from doing business in Wyoming.
The problem escalated dramatically after a coal bed methane bust left thousands of wells abandoned or sold off to other companies and left the state with the responsibility of tracking down orphaned operations, pulling bonds and cleaning up after.
