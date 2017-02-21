NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Xcerra Corp. on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Norwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.
The semiconductor equipment testing company posted revenue of $80.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in May, Xcerra expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 14 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $99 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Xcerra shares have risen nearly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 55 percent in the last 12 months.
