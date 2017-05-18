Avadyne Health, headquartered in Moline, announced Thursday that its board of directors has appointed Jayson Yardley as the new chief executive officer.
His appointment was effective May 8.
"We've selected a strong leader at a time when Avadyne Health is poised for exponential growth," Avadyne Chairman T. Ulrich Brechbühl said in a news release. "In the age of rising out-of-pocket patient liabilities and escalating costs and uncompensated care for health systems, Avadyne is transforming the continuum of patient liability resolution for hospitals."
Avadyne, located at 5320 22nd Ave., Moline, provides outsource revenue cycle management to the health care industry. It serves more than 275 health care providers in 31 states, handling more than $3 billion in new account placements and 5 million patients annually.
Yardley, who worked the past two years at Conifer Health Solutions as senior vice president of accounts receivable management, fills the position left vacant when former CEO Moises Eilemberg left the company a few months ago.
At Conifer, Yardley he led a nationwide team of more than 4,000 employees at 17 offices who collected billions of dollars for health systems nationwide. He focused on driving strategic initiatives across all of Conifer’s revenue cycle solutions beginning in 2015 as vice president of enterprise strategy.
"Our CEO needs to double down on things that are working well for Avadyne and bring leadership to areas poised for growth and advancement," Brechbühl added. "Yardley is the one who can bring vision, strategy and teams together to drive results. His years of experience in revenue cycle management will move Avadyne forward with the speed needed to capitalize on market opportunities."
Yardley held previous roles as president and chief operating officer for Navigant Cymetrix as well as served as a consultant with leadership roles for Navigant Consulting’s revenue cycle practice, Capgemini and Ernst & Young LLC.
He received a master of business administration from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona and earned an undergraduate degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Avadyne, which began as the debt collection company H & R Accounts, relocated from John Deere Road in Moline last July to its new headquarters off of the Avenue of the Cities. The $3.8 million project was developed by Russell Construction.
Avadyne employees 400 in offices in Moline as well as Iowa, Montana and California. Its corporate offices employ about 120.