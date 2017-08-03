NEW YORK (AP) — Yum Brands saw a key sales figure fall at its Pizza Hut chain in the second quarter, though its other brands KFC and Taco Bell performed better.
Net profit fell nearly 40 percent after spinning off its business in China last year, though profit from continuing operations fell to $206 million from $266 million a year earlier. Shares in the Louisville, Kentucky-based company fell in early trading.
Sales dropped 1 percent at established Pizza Hut locations. Taco Bell's sales rose 4 percent at established restaurants, and sales at KFC rose 3 percent.
Overall, the company reported net income of 58 cents per share in the quarter ending June 30. That's down from $336 million, or 64 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.
Earnings adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share, topping the 61 cents per share Wall Street analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.45 billion, beating the $1.41 billion analysts expected.
