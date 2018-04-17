A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, April 17, 2018:
MORE SENATE FAREWELLS: Iowa senators spent nearly three hours Tuesday saying goodbyes to three retiring members — Sens. Bob Dvorsky, D-Coralville, Rick Bertrand, R-Sioux City, and Mark Chelgren, R-Ottumwa. Dvorsky was honored for his 32 years in the Legislature, particularly for his years as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee when he helped shepherd funds to deal with Iowa’s 2008 flooding disaster and the national recession that hit the state budget hard. He also was credited with assisting STEM education and Iowa’s Housing Trust Fund to take root and adequately financing higher education while freezing tuition for three years.
Bertrand was celebrated as a maverick who championed small business, life issues, liberty and freedom issues during his eight-year stint.
“I said two terms, and two terms it is,” said Bertrand, a term-limit supporter.
Sen. Wally Horn, D-Cedar Rapids, the senator with the longest tenure, was feted Monday.
WATER TRAIL MAPS: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering new pocket-size brochures for a dozen water trails, including the Lower Des Moines, Maquoketa, South Skunk and all of the Raccoon rivers. Easy-to-print 8.5-by-11-inch PDF versions of the maps can be downloaded at iowadnr.gov/Things-to-Do/Canoeing-Kayaking/Water-Trail-Maps-Brochures.
NO MOWING: Iowa law prohibits mowing roadside ditches each year between March 15 and July 15 to protect ground nesting birds and to prevent nest destruction.
Roadside ditches, while not optimal habitat, can be the only grassy habitat available in certain areas of the state for ground nesting birds.
As spring progresses, ground-nesting birds — like eastern and western meadowlarks, dickcissels, field and song sparrows, quail, gray partridge and pheasants — will use these marginal areas to incubate eggs and rear their young. The vegetation also is important to pollinators collecting nectar and for milkweed development that is critical for monarch caterpillars.
“It’s not the best habitat, but we need to protect it for the wildlife that does depend on it,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife biologist for the Iowa DNR.
There are some exceptions to the law, such as within 200 yards of an inhabited dwelling and for visibility and safety reasons. Violations on county or secondary roads should be reported to the county engineer or roadside manager in the country where it occurred. Violations on state highways or interstate highways should be directed to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “For the cities of this state, this is another ($12 million) cut. Are you not connecting the dots?” — Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, in speaking Tuesday against a Senate amendment to ban traffic enforcement cameras that came before the Iowa Senate.
--Times Bureau
