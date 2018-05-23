Rookie Jayson Tatum scored 24 points and Al Horford had 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-83 on Wednesday night and take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.
The Celtics remained perfect in Boston this postseason with their 10th straight victory at home and moved within one win of their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010.
Game 6 is in Cleveland on Friday night, with the decisive seventh game back in Boston on Sunday if necessary. The home team has won every game so far in the series, and none has been closer than nine points.
"To do what we want to do we still have to beat this team one more time," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "And it's hard to do in the NBA."
LeBron James had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Kevin Love scored 14 for the Cavaliers, who are trying to reach the finals for the fourth consecutive season. James has played to the end in seven straight seasons.
"Our focus, LeBron's focus is to win," Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said. "That's the only thing that matters."
NASCAR
Gordon calls NASCAR Hall of Fame selection 'surreal': Jeff Gordon didn't give much thought to NASCAR while racing sprint cars in Indiana as a teenager.
He was too busy trying to get into open wheel racing.
But when Gordon's career stalled, he headed South to try his hand at stock car racing and went on to win 93 Cup races — third on the career list — and four championships while helping NASCAR move from a predominantly regional sport to the mainstream in the 1990s. Gordon was honored for his career achievements Wednesday when he was selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Gordon said it all feels "surreal," considering he never thought this was the direction his life would take.
Gordon, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, received 96 percent of the votes from the committee, meaning only two of the 57 voters didn't vote for him. Only Petty (200) and Bobby Pearson (105) have won more Cup races than Gordon.
Car owners Jack Roush and Roger Penske also were selected to the Hall of Fame, along with drivers Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki.
NFL
Foster won't stand trial on domestic violence charges: A Santa Clara County judge ruled Wednesday that San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster will not have to stand trial on domestic violence charges after determining there was no evidence that Foster ever hit his ex-girlfriend.
Judge Nona Klippen said prosecutors didn't meet the burden of probable cause on charges of felony domestic violence and forcefully attempting to dissuade a witness.
