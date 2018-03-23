CIF standings
NORTH
;W-L;PCT;PF;PA
Sioux City Bandits;1-0;1.000;45;35
Salina Liberty;2-1;.667;104;89
Bismarck Bucks;2-1;.500;143;122
Kansas City Phantoms;1-1;.500;92;128
Omaha Beef;1-1;.500;103;99
Quad Cities Steamwheelers;0-2;.000;77;89
SOUTH
;W-L;PCT;PF;PA
Amarillo Venom;1-0;1.000;62;42
Duke City Gladiators;1-0;1.000;36;12
Wichita Force;1-1;.500;88;55
Dallas Marshals;1-2;.333;118;172
Texas Revolution;0-2;.000;49;74
Friday's score
Bismarck 44, Quad-City 42
Today's games
Texas at Amarillo, 6 p.m.
Wichita at Duke City, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Bismarck 44, QC 'Wheelers 42
Bismarck;17;14;2;11--44
QC 'Wheelers;13;9;7;13--42
B: Zavier Steward 4 run (Jimmy Allen kick), 10:57.
QC: Daron Clark 48 kickoff return (Michael Roche kick failed), 10:36.
B: Allen 17 field goal, 6:12.
QC: E.J. Hilliard 3 run (Roche kick), 4:15.
B: Tyler Johnson 1 run (Allen kick); 0:06.
QC: Roche 19 field goal, 11:42.
B: Steward 2 run (Allen kick), 6:22.
QC: Tyler Williams 1 run (Williams run fail), 3:39.
B: Cody Paul 1 run (Allen kick), 0:12.
QC: Williams 21 pass from Hilliard (Roche kick), 13:43.
B: Safety, 8:33.
QC: Williams 5 run (Roche kick failed), 14:12.
B: Jauhen Byrd 45 pass from Johnson (Paul run), 4:45.
B: Allen 18 field goal, 1:08.
QC: Shannon Winesberry 11 pass from Hilliard (Roche kick), 0:46.
;BIZ;QC
First downs;17;8
Rush. yds;42-127;18-83
Pass yds;129;110
Passing;10-19-1;7-10-0
Kick returns;7-122;5-132
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2
Penalties;3-25;4-18
Rushing: B: Zavier Steward 21-66, Cody Paul 8-29, Tyler Johnson 12-26, Jauhen Byrd 1-6; QC: E.J. Hilliard 8-39, Tyler Williams 9-38, Daron Clark 1-6.
Passing: B: Johnson 10-19-1-129; QC: Hilliard 7-10-0-110.
Receiving: B: Byrd 4-80, Justin Mott 2-23, Steward 2-12, Elby Pope 1-8, Paul 1-6. QC: Darius Hicks 3-44, Williams 2-45, Keyvan Rudd 1-13, Winesberry 1-11.
Kick returns: B: Paul 5-90, Mott 2-42; QC: Clark 3-86, Williams 2-46.
Interceptions: QC: Dominque McDuffie 1-0.
Fumble recoveries: B: LaKeith Murray 1-0, Wyatt Johnson 1-0; QC: Shannon Winesberry (forced by Jones).
