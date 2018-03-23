CIF standings

NORTH

;W-L;PCT;PF;PA

Sioux City Bandits;1-0;1.000;45;35

Salina Liberty;2-1;.667;104;89

Bismarck Bucks;2-1;.500;143;122

Kansas City Phantoms;1-1;.500;92;128

Omaha Beef;1-1;.500;103;99

Quad Cities Steamwheelers;0-2;.000;77;89

SOUTH

;W-L;PCT;PF;PA

Amarillo Venom;1-0;1.000;62;42

Duke City Gladiators;1-0;1.000;36;12

Wichita Force;1-1;.500;88;55

Dallas Marshals;1-2;.333;118;172

Texas Revolution;0-2;.000;49;74

Friday's score

Bismarck 44, Quad-City 42

Today's games

Texas at Amarillo, 6 p.m.

Wichita at Duke City, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Bismarck 44, QC 'Wheelers 42

Bismarck;17;14;2;11--44

QC 'Wheelers;13;9;7;13--42

B: Zavier Steward 4 run (Jimmy Allen kick), 10:57.

QC: Daron Clark 48 kickoff return (Michael Roche kick failed), 10:36.

B: Allen 17 field goal, 6:12.

QC: E.J. Hilliard 3 run (Roche kick), 4:15.

B: Tyler Johnson 1 run (Allen kick); 0:06.

QC: Roche 19 field goal, 11:42.

B: Steward 2 run (Allen kick), 6:22.

QC: Tyler Williams 1 run (Williams run fail), 3:39.

B: Cody Paul 1 run (Allen kick), 0:12.

QC: Williams 21 pass from Hilliard (Roche kick), 13:43.

B: Safety, 8:33.

QC: Williams 5 run (Roche kick failed), 14:12.

B: Jauhen Byrd 45 pass from Johnson (Paul run), 4:45.

B: Allen 18 field goal, 1:08.

QC: Shannon Winesberry 11 pass from Hilliard (Roche kick), 0:46.

;BIZ;QC

First downs;17;8

Rush. yds;42-127;18-83

Pass yds;129;110

Passing;10-19-1;7-10-0

Kick returns;7-122;5-132

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2

Penalties;3-25;4-18

Rushing: B: Zavier Steward 21-66, Cody Paul 8-29, Tyler Johnson 12-26, Jauhen Byrd 1-6; QC: E.J. Hilliard 8-39, Tyler Williams 9-38, Daron Clark 1-6.

Passing: B: Johnson 10-19-1-129; QC: Hilliard 7-10-0-110.

Receiving: B: Byrd 4-80, Justin Mott 2-23, Steward 2-12, Elby Pope 1-8, Paul 1-6. QC: Darius Hicks 3-44, Williams 2-45, Keyvan Rudd 1-13, Winesberry 1-11.

Kick returns: B: Paul 5-90, Mott 2-42; QC: Clark 3-86, Williams 2-46.

Interceptions: QC: Dominque McDuffie 1-0.

Fumble recoveries: B: LaKeith Murray 1-0, Wyatt Johnson 1-0; QC: Shannon Winesberry (forced by Jones).

