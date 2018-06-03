CIF
Amarillo 68, Quad-City 55
Quad-City;7;18;8;22;--;55
Amarillo;14;26;7;21;--;68
First quarter
AM -- Raymond Johnson 8 pass from Nate Davis (Conner Hollabaugh kick), 11:30
QC -- Tyler Williams 17 pass from E.J. Hilliard (Jacob Stytz kick), 5:31
AM -- Ray.Johnson 9 pass from Davis (Hollabaugh), 0:31
Second quarter
AM -- Ray.Johnson 20 pass from Davis (Hollabaugh kick blocked by Kewan Alfred), 12:14
QC -- Quinton Pedroza 24 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick blocked by Desmond Raiford), 11:46
AM -- Ricardo Johnson 7 pass from Davis (Hollabaugh kick), 7:13
QC -- Keyvan Rudd 18 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick failed), 5:50
QC -- Darius Hicks 26 pass from Hilliard (pass failed), 0:54
AM -- Thomas 50 return (Davis pass failed), 0:37
AM -- Ray.Johnson 15 pass from Davis (Hollabaugh kick), 0:03
Third quarter
AM -- Ray.Johnson 10 pass from Davis (Hollabaugh kick), 11:21
QC -- Rudd 14 pass from Hilliard (team pass from Williams), 0:02
AM -- Ray.Johnson 3 run (Hollabaugh kick), 9:04
AM -- Terrell Smith 30 pass from Davis (Hollabaugh kick), 6:06
QC -- Hilliard 14 run (team pass from Hilliard), 2:37
AM -- Ray.Johnson 11 pass from Davis (Hollanaugh kick), 1:15
QC -- Joe Powell 50 return (Rudd pass from Hilliard), 1:01
QC -- Hicks 15 pass from Hilliard (Hilliard pass failed), 0:12
Team statistics
;QC;AM
First downs;17;22
Rushes-yds;19-99;16-25
Passing yds;183;326
Comp-Att-Int;12-22-1;28-40-0
Sacked-yds;2-3;0-0
Returns-yds;6-184;5-83
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-yds;7-27;4-35
Rushing
QC -- E.J. Hilliard 11-61, Tyler Williams 7-41, Tyler Jones 1-(3)
AM -- Nate Davis 5-15, Antonio Bray 5-9, Raymond Johnson 1-3, Jer'y Christian 1-1, Jeffrey Branch 3-0, Alex Watson 1-(3)
Passing
QC -- Hilliard 12-22-1-183
AM -- Davis 28-40-0-326
Receiving
QC -- Keyvan Rudd 4-74, Darius Hicks 2-41, Tyler Jones 3-25, Quinton Pedroza 1-24, Williams 2-19
AM -- Xavier Amey 6-108, Ray.Johnson 8-100, Ricardo Johnson 6-47, Terrell Smith 2-41, Antonio Bray 5-19, Cashman Thomas 1-11
Returns
QC -- Joe Powell 4-128, Williams 1-30, Terry Johnson 1-26
AM -- Thomas 2-55, Ray.Johnson 3-28
Fumble recoveries
QC -- Shawn Hill 1-0, Herbert Gonzales III 1-0
Interceptions
AM -- Thomas 1-0
Sacks
AM -- Jeffrey Branch 2-3
Tackles for loss
QC -- Hill 2-6, Gonzales 1-4, Alfred 1-3, Anthony Hughes 1-2, Johnson 1-2
AM -- Desmond Raiford 1-3, Terrious Triplitt 1-1
Missed field goals
QC -- Jacob Stytz 3
Kick blocks
QC -- Alfred 1
AM -- Raiford 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.