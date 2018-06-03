CIF

Amarillo 68, Quad-City 55

Quad-City;7;18;8;22;--;55

Amarillo;14;26;7;21;--;68

First quarter

AM -- Raymond Johnson 8 pass from Nate Davis (Conner Hollabaugh kick), 11:30

QC -- Tyler Williams 17 pass from E.J. Hilliard (Jacob Stytz kick), 5:31

AM -- Ray.Johnson 9 pass from Davis (Hollabaugh), 0:31

Second quarter

AM -- Ray.Johnson 20 pass from Davis (Hollabaugh kick blocked by Kewan Alfred), 12:14

QC -- Quinton Pedroza 24 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick blocked by Desmond Raiford), 11:46

AM -- Ricardo Johnson 7 pass from Davis (Hollabaugh kick), 7:13

QC -- Keyvan Rudd 18 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick failed), 5:50

QC -- Darius Hicks 26 pass from Hilliard (pass failed), 0:54

AM -- Thomas 50 return (Davis pass failed), 0:37

AM -- Ray.Johnson 15 pass from Davis (Hollabaugh kick), 0:03

Third quarter

AM -- Ray.Johnson 10 pass from Davis (Hollabaugh kick), 11:21

QC -- Rudd 14 pass from Hilliard (team pass from Williams), 0:02

AM -- Ray.Johnson 3 run (Hollabaugh kick), 9:04

AM -- Terrell Smith 30 pass from Davis (Hollabaugh kick), 6:06

QC -- Hilliard 14 run (team pass from Hilliard), 2:37

AM -- Ray.Johnson 11 pass from Davis (Hollanaugh kick), 1:15

QC -- Joe Powell 50 return (Rudd pass from Hilliard), 1:01

QC -- Hicks 15 pass from Hilliard (Hilliard pass failed), 0:12

Team statistics

;QC;AM

First downs;17;22

Rushes-yds;19-99;16-25

Passing yds;183;326

Comp-Att-Int;12-22-1;28-40-0

Sacked-yds;2-3;0-0

Returns-yds;6-184;5-83

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-yds;7-27;4-35

Rushing

QC -- E.J. Hilliard 11-61, Tyler Williams 7-41, Tyler Jones 1-(3)

AM -- Nate Davis 5-15, Antonio Bray 5-9, Raymond Johnson 1-3, Jer'y Christian 1-1, Jeffrey Branch 3-0, Alex Watson 1-(3)

Passing

QC -- Hilliard 12-22-1-183

AM -- Davis 28-40-0-326

Receiving

QC -- Keyvan Rudd 4-74, Darius Hicks 2-41, Tyler Jones 3-25, Quinton Pedroza 1-24, Williams 2-19

AM -- Xavier Amey 6-108, Ray.Johnson 8-100, Ricardo Johnson 6-47, Terrell Smith 2-41, Antonio Bray 5-19, Cashman Thomas 1-11

Returns

QC -- Joe Powell 4-128, Williams 1-30, Terry Johnson 1-26

AM -- Thomas 2-55, Ray.Johnson 3-28

Fumble recoveries

QC -- Shawn Hill 1-0, Herbert Gonzales III 1-0

Interceptions

AM -- Thomas 1-0

Sacks

AM -- Jeffrey Branch 2-3

Tackles for loss

QC -- Hill 2-6, Gonzales 1-4, Alfred 1-3, Anthony Hughes 1-2, Johnson 1-2

AM -- Desmond Raiford 1-3, Terrious Triplitt 1-1

Missed field goals

QC -- Jacob Stytz 3

Kick blocks

QC -- Alfred 1

AM -- Raiford 1

