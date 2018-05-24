Wednesday's editorial on blogger Laura Belin's Open Records Law challenge lodged at Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board contained outdated information about the board's composition. Five members sat on the board when the complaint was filed. Gov. Kim Reynolds has since appointed as sixth member, though the state website has not been updated to reflect the addition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.