Clinton holds on for 11-inning win
Clinton relief pitcher Collin Kober retired South Bend's automatic runner on a fielder's choice to start the 11th inning and induced two fly outs and Clinton held on for a 4-3 11-inning victory Thursday.
Pitching was the story early as Ryne Inman threw six scoreless innings for the LumberKings, but Clinton also failed to score off South Bend starter Javier Assad.
The teams were knotted 1-1 heading into extra innings when the LumberKings' Jack Larsen led off the 10th with a two-run homer. Kober couldn't make the lead hold up, however, as a pair of RBI singles by South Bend in the bottom half sent the game to the 11th.
The LumberKings used a sacrifice bunt and a groundout to get automatic runner Dimas Ojeda in from second base to provide the winning margin.
