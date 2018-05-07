The Quad City Clown Troupe will present a “Clown Basics” clown class through Rock Island Parks and Recreation from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at the Rock Island Fitness & Activities Center, 4303 24th St., Rock Island.

The class is open to those ages 8 or older. Registration is $25, or $50 for a family up to four persons.

The class has been rescheduled from March 24, when it was postponed because of a snowstorm.

Students will learn clown makeup, costuming, balloon sculpting, magic and other clowning skills. Instructors will be members of the Quad-City Clown Troupe.

Register at the center, at www.rigov.org/epark (click "Register for Activities" then search for "Clowning Basics") or call 309-732-7275.

For more information about the class, contact Archie Harris, 563-349-5983 or Brian Lees, 309-235-4071.

