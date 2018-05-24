Black Hawk put together its best round of the tournament Thursday to finish 13th in the NJCAA Div. II Championship.
Led by Austin Jump's final round 72, the Braves broke 300 for the first time in the tournament with an 8-over 296 to finish at 70-over 1,222 for the four-day tournament.
Jump led the way for the Braves with a 300 total, which tied him for 38th.
South Mountain's Leon D'Souza shot a 3-under final round to finish 8-under and edge teammate Jeffrey Miller for the individual title. Mississippi Gulf Coast shot 9-under on the day to leapfrog two teams and win the team title.
Track and field
Yamamoto top qualifier for Div. III finals: Augustana senior Josh Yamamoto had the fastest time of the day in the 400 hurdles to qualify for the finals at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Brandon Wilkerson in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and the 1,600-meter relay team of Yamamoto, Alex LaMendola, Clayton Sommers and Kyle Hucker also qualified for the national finals for the Vikings on Thursday.
Central sophomore and Geneseo graduate is leading the decathlon after the first of two days of competition. Daniels won both the 100-meter dash and the high jump in totaling 3,815 points, good for a 173-point lead heading into the second day.
On the women's side, Augie sophomore Hannah Willhite, from Rock Island, ran a :25.24 in the first heat of the 200-meter preliminaries Thursday. Willhite, who entered the national meet ranked seventh in the nation, placed fourth in her heat and ninth overall, earning the final spot in Saturday's final.
Junior Mackenzie Butcher earned All-American honors by tying for 12th in the pole vault.
