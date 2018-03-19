COLUMBUS, Ohio — Presley Hudson scored 28 points and No. 11 seed Central Michigan stunned No. 3 Ohio State 95-78 on Monday night to earn the school's first ever trip to the Sweet 16.
Cassie Breen threw the ball high in the air as the clock wound down and the joyous Central Michigan players jumped, screamed and hugged as they celebrated the biggest win in school history.
The Chippewas had won their first tournament game ever in Saturday's first-round upset of No. 6 Louisiana State. With the upset of Ohio State, they advance to face No. 2 Oregon in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday.
Central Michigan (30-4) out-rebounded and out-hustled Ohio State, played taut defense, hit a season-high 14 3-pointers and kept the Buckeyes at bay late in the game.
The Chippewas got plenty of help from the unusually error-prone Buckeyes, who got behind in the first half and then were run over by momentum and couldn't climb back in. Central Michigan led by as much as 23 points in the second half.
All-American guard Kelsey Mitchell led Ohio State (28-7) with 28 points but hit just 11 of 29 shots from the floor. Mitchell ended her storied career as the second-leading scorer in NCAA history.
The loss denied the Buckeyes their third straight trip to the Sweet 16 and left the Big Ten without a team remaining alive in the field.
UCLA 86, Creighton 64: Jordin Canada did a little bit of everything as five UCLA players scored in double figures in a second-round NCAA conquest of Creighton.
In addition to scoring 21 points, Canada also had six rebounds, eight assists and five steals for the Bruins (26-7). Creighton, which eliminated Iowa on Saturday, was led by Audrey Faber with 20 points.
UConn 71, Quinnipiac 46: Napheesa Collier scored 23 points and UConn beat in-state neighbor Quinnipiac to advance to a 25th straight Sweet 16.
Azura Stevens added 14 points and Kia Nurse chipped in with 13 for the Huskies (34-0), who found themselves in a much slower-paced game than their 140-52 first-round rout of Saint Francis (Pa.).
Buffalo 86, Florida State 65: Cierra Dillard scored 22 points and 11th-seeded Buffalo shocked Florida State to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.
The Bulls, who were one of the last four to earn an at-large berth in the 64-team field, shot 47.4 percent from the field and went 24 of 26 from the foul line.
Duke 66, Georgia 40: Leaonna Odom scored 16 points and Duke's defense was dominant, holding Georgia to two second-quarter points.
Lexie Brown and Erin Mathias each had 14 points for Duke (24-8), which will play UConn in the Albany Regional on Saturday.
Men’s basketball
Penny gets job: Former Memphis All-American Penny Hardaway is heading back to his alma mater —as its men's basketball coach.
Memphis will announce Hardaway as its next coach today, said a person familiar with the situation.
The 46-year-old Hardaway replaces Tubby Smith, who was fired after going 40-26 in two seasons with Memphis.
Oklahoma State 71, Stanford 65: Jeffrey Carroll scored 26 points, tying a career-high with five 3-pointers, and Kendall Smith added 19 points to help Oklahoma State win a second-round game of the NIT.
