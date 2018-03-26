Iowa center Megan Gustafson made another All-American team Monday as she was named to the second team of the Associated Press team.
Gustafson, a 6-foot-3 junior, led the nation with an average of 25.6 points per game and also averaged 12.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots per game.
She is the sixth AP All-American in Iowa history and the first since Sam Logic made the third team in 2015. Gustafson, who finished ninth in the voting, is the first Hawkeye ever to be named to the AP first or second team.
South Carolina senior center A'ja Wilson was a unanimous choice as she became the seventh player ever to earn AP All-America honors three times. She was joined on the first team by UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu, Louisville's Asia Durr and Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians.
Wilson averaged 22.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks this season for the Gamecocks and had them in the regional finals Monday night, a year after winning the school's first national championship.
Iowa State’s Bridget Carleton was an honorable mention pick.
Men's basketball
Bates-Diop turns pro: Ohio State star forward Keita Bates-Diop is headed to the NBA following a breakout season.
As expected, the 6-foot-7 forward announced Monday that he is declaring for the NBA draft after being named the Big Ten's player of the year and leading the Buckeyes to the NCAA Tournament. Bates-Diop made his announcement on campus at a news conference accompanied by his parents and Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann.
Bates-Diop, who missed most of 2017 with a leg injury, averaged 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for an Ohio State team that exceeded predictions this season.
Tubby to High Point: Tubby Smith is back in the college coaching ranks after a brief hiatus.
He has agreed to take over as head men's basketball coach at High Point, said a person familiar with the situation. Smith played for High Point from 1969-73 and was fired two weeks ago by Memphis.
It's the seventh Division I head coaching job for the 66-year-old Smith and his fourth since 2013. He went 40-26 in two seasons with the Tigers, including 21-13 this season, but was fired amid dropping attendance and donations to the athletic department.
Smith was inducted into the High Point athletics hall of fame in 2016, and a banner honoring him hangs in the Panthers' arena.
Smith and his wife donated $1 million toward the university's planned on-campus basketball arena and conference center, and the basketball court will be named in honor of the Smith family.
Porter going pro: Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. says he is declaring for the NBA draft.
Missouri was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Florida State in the opening round. The 6-foot-10 freshman scored 16 points in 28 minutes as a reserve, just his third appearance of the season due to a back injury.
Porter was a McDonald's All-American in high school after averaging 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per game his senior year. He was expected to be a one-and-done player, though the back injury threw some uncertainty into his draft stock.
Fitzgerald transfers: Minnesota power forward Davonte Fitzgerald will transfer to another program for his final season of college eligibility.
The university announced Monday that the 6-foot-8 Fitzgerald will leave the Gophers after only one year of action on the court.
Fitzgerald, who transferred to Minnesota from Texas A&M, averaged 3.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 13.3 minutes per game this season, often struggling to find a rhythm after recovering from reconstructive surgery on his left knee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.