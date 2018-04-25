Baseball

North Central 3-10, Augustana 1-4

First game

North Central;100;200;000;--;3;9;1

Augustana;100;000;000;--;1;4;2

Russell Hoh, Lucas Tevyaw (8), Nick Rogalski (8) and Rob Marinec. Vinny Rotunno, Mitch Malone (7) and Clint Ugolini. WP -- Hoh (4-0). LP -- Rotunno (2-4). Save (Rogalski (4). Two or more hits -- North Central, Eric Outlaw, Rob Marinec. 2B -- North Central, Jeremy Quade; Augustana, Clint Ugolini, Tyler Nunez. 3B -- North Central, Rob Marinec. RBI -- North Central, Mike Wisz, Rob Marinec, Colin Weilbacher; Augustana, Jake Huber

Second game 

North Central;001;630;000;--;10;13;0

Augustana;003;100;000;--;4;5;5

Michael Mallon, Jason Shanner (3), John Clifford (8) and Joe Rizzo. Connor Berek, Josh Chamberlain (4), John Hayes (4), Sam Cregan (6), Matt Simpson (9) and Ryan Grannemann. WP -- Shanner (1-3). LP -- Berek (2-1). Two or more hits -- North Central, Matt Sutherland 3, Rob Marinec, Jeremy Quade, Michael Mateja; Augustana, Jack Hallamrk, Ryan Grannemann. 2B -- North Central, Matt Sutherland 2; Augustana, John Moraski, Jack Hallmark. RBI -- North Central, Matt Sutherland 2, Mike Wisz 2, Rob Marinec, Michael Mateja, Jeremy Quade; Augustana, John Moraski 3, Gunnar Haskins

Records -- North Central (19-9, 14-2 CCIW), Augustana (20-12, 8-9 CCIW)

Black Hawk 13-21, Illinois Valley 2-12

First game

BH;214;303;--;13;12;2

IV;000;011;--;2;4;1

Black Hawk stats:

WP -- Quest Mock. Two or more hits -- Nick Acri 3, Stephen Pim, Andru Baxley, TJ Papousek 3. 2B -- TJ Papousek 3, Sam Stonskas. 3B -- Stephen Pim. HR -- Andru Baxley. RBI -- Stephen Pim 4, Andru Baxley 2, Chris Liggett, Sam Stonskas, Nick Acri, Jake Conley, TJ Papousek, Ryan Lorber

Second game

BH;112;680;3;--;21;18;2

IV;220;050;3;--;12;16;0

Black Hawk stats:

Colton Kipper, Mike Stevens (5). WP -- Colton Kipper. Two or more hits -- Nick Acri 3, Stephen Pim 3, Ryan Lorber 3, Alec Capshaw 3, Andru Baxsley. 2B -- Ryan Lorber 2, Nick Acri 2, Cristian Garza, Stephen Pim, Alec Capshaw. HR -- Andru Baxley. RBI -- Andru Baxley 5, Stephen Pim 4, Nick Acri 3, TJ Papousek 2, Alec Capshaw 2, Sam Stonskas 2, Chris Liggett, Cristian Garza, Ryan Lorber

Records -- Black Hawk 27-8 

Men's lacrosse

Illinois Wesleyan 15, Augustana 5

Illinois Wesleyan;5;5;4;1;--;15

Augustana;0;1;1;3;--;5

Goals -- Illinois Wesleyan, Peter Trunk 5, Alex Doorenbos 4, Will Rossi, Bailey Marth, James Maibuecher, Jesse Prettner, Wil Laidlaw, Cristian Torres; Augustana, Shane Forsythe 2, Lee Whorwell, Cameron Mackenzie, John Danko. Assists -- Illinois Wesleyan, Peter Trunk 3, Alex Doorenbos 2, JC Grabarek 2, Jack Monssen, Will Rossi, Nick Winter; Augustana, Joey Kreis, Nick Zielinski. Saves -- Illinois Wesleyan, McGuire Mynatt 14; Augustana, Jake Ellis 16, Tommy Angelos 0. Shots -- Illinois Wesleyan 54, Augustana 31

Records -- Illinois Wesleyan (13-3, 5-0 CCIW), Augustana (8-6, 3-2 CCIW)

Men's golf

Arrowhead Conference Invite

Team results -- 1. Black Hawk 295, 2. Carl Sandburg 325, 3. Illinois Valley 354

Medalist -- Lake Koenig (Black Hawk) 145

Black Hawk -- Lake Koenig 145, Austin Jump 147, Jeff Perez 149, Jacob Beck 150, Austin Braud 151

Men's tennis 

Augustana 7, Millikin 2

Singles -- Samuel Totten (AUGIE) def. Jacob Palley 2-6, 6-3, 10-5; Caio DeRezende (AUGIE) def. Colin Sandgren 6-1, 6-3; Peter Alex (AUGIE) def. Connor Sacks 6-3, 6-3; Greg Schwoeppe (Millikin) def. Eric Pohl 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Logan Bennett (Millikin) def. Rodrigo Medeiros 7-5, 2-6, 12-10; Jack Morkin (AUGIE) def. Dane Pierantoni 6-4, 6-3

Doubles -- Poh/Totten (AUGIE) def. Sandgren/Palley 8-6; Alex/Tom Friberg (AUGIE) def. Sacks/Thomas Emola 8-3; DeRezende/Morkin (AUGIE) def. Schwoeppe/Pierantoni 8-1

Records -- Augustana (14-10, 5-1 CCIW), Millikin (9-8, 3-4 CCIW)

