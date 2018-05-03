Men's Golf

CCIW Championship 

at Joliet Country Club 

First two rounds

Team results -- 1. Illinois Wesleyan 283-294--577, 2. Carthage College 296-290--586, 3. Millikin University 308-302--610, 4. Wheaton College 312-307--619, 5. Augustana College 310-312--622, 6. Carroll University 317-326--643, 7. Elmhurst College 325-328--653, 8. North Park University 335-327--662, 9. North Central College 335-335--670

Individual results -- 1. Connor O'Neil (Wesleyan) 69-73--142, 2. Jordan Knutson (Carthage) 73-70--143, 3. Tie, Ben Johnson (Wesleyan) 70-74--144, Jonathan Nocek (Wesleyan) 71-73--144, Joe Vath (Carthage) 74-70--144

Augustana -- 12. Jack Neenan 76-77--153, 14. Alex Sierra 79-75--154, 18. Cory Jayne 75-80--155, 26. Benjamin Groselak 80-80--160

Arrowhead Conference Golf

Team Scores – 1. Black Hawk 146; 2. Carl Sandburg 147; 3. Illinois Valley 165

Top five Individuals – 1. Austin Jump (Black Hawk) 255, 2. Jeff Perez (Black Hawk) 259, 3. Austin Braud (Black Hawk) 260, 4. Lake Koenig (Black Hawk) 261, T5. Jacob Beck (Black Hawk) 264, T5. Connor Hurd (Highland) 264

Black Hawk – Austin Jump 255, Jeff Perez 259, Austin Braud 260, Lake Koenig 261, Jacob Beck 264

Men's Tennis

Augustana 5, Elmhurst 0

Singles – Rodrigo Medeiros (AUGIE) def. Nico Favuzzi, 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Sullivan (AUGIE) wins by forfeit

Doubles – Tom Fribeerg/Peter Alex (AUGIE) def. David Demoll/Shawn Sabaricos, 8-5; Eric Pohl/Jack Morkin (AUGIE) def. Favuzzi/Grant O’Connell; Medeiros/Caio DeRezende (AUGIE) wins by forfeit

Baseball

Triton 2-7, Blackhawk 0-5

First game

Blackhawk;000;000;0--;0;3;0

Triton;101;000;x;--;2;3;0

WP – White. LP – Quest Mock. 2B – Blackhawk, TJ Papousek. HR – Triton, Kerrigan. RBI – Triton, Kerrigan, Pauly.

Second game

Blackhawk;020;210;000;--;5;6;2

Triton;000;032;002;--;7;8;1

WP – Michaels. LP – Cody Daniels. Two or more hits – Blackhawk, Stephen Pim, Parker Hart; Triton, Lovino. 2B – Blackhawk, Jake Conley, Hart; Triton, Lovino. HR – Triton, Gunnart. RBI – Blackhawk, Pim 1, Hart 1; Triton, Gunnart 2, Gayten 2. Record – Blackhawk (30-14)

Softball 

CCAC Tournament

Trinity International 2, St. Ambrose 1

Trinity International;101;000;0;--;2;7;2

St. Ambrose;000;001;0;--;1;4;0

Taylor Carli and Alyssa Doomis. Christina Pembrook and Madelyn Thompson. WP -- Taylor Carli 16-6. LP -- Christina Pembrook 9-7. Two or more hits -- Trinity International, Payton Carli, Lauren Neveu; St. Ambrose, Ryan Friend. 2B -- St. Ambrose, Ryan Friend. 3B -- Trinity International, Lauren Neveau, Emily Doomis. RBI -- Trinity International, Jessica Vroman; St. Ambrose, Ryan Friend

Olivet Nazarene 9, St. Ambrose 2

Olivet Nazarene;630;000;0;--;9;14;0

St. Ambrose;002;000;0;--;2;5;0

Emily Carstens and Sara Beers. Ella Specht, Katyn Pica-Johnson (2), Christina Pembrook (3) and Madelyn Thompson, Karley Kopaska. WP -- Emily Carstens 17-3. Ella Specht 4-7. Two or more hits -- Olivet Nazarene, Emily Carstens 3, Miranda Southall, Samantha Alberto, Makenna Emerson; St. Ambrose, Christina Pembrook. 2B -- Olivet Nazarene, Makenna Emerson, Miranda Southall; St. Ambrose, Megan Ballegeer, Sydney Engelhart. HR -- Olivet Nazarene, Emily Carstens, Samantha Alberto. RBI -- Olivet Nazarene, Makenna Emerson 3, Emily Carstens 2, Miranda Southall 2, Samantha Alberto, Katherine Porter; St. Ambrose, Megan Ballegeer, Morgan Krieger

