Men’s basketball
2018-19 Big Ten opponents
Illinois
Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Indiana
Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Iowa
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan
Away: Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Maryland
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers
Home/Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
Michigan
Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers
Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
Michigan State
Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern
Away: Illinois, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
Minnesota
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Penn State
Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Nebraska
Home: Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
Northwestern
Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Ohio State
Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Penn State
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State
Away: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Purdue
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers
Away: Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State
Rutgers
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska
Away: Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State
Wisconsin
Home: Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State
Women’s basketball
2018-19 Big Ten opponents
Illinois
Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers
Away: Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue
Home/Away: Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
Indiana
Home: Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State
Away: Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Iowa
Home: Maryland, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State
Home/Away: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue
Maryland
Home: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue
Home/Away: Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers
Michigan
Home: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Wisconsin
Michigan State
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State
Minnesota
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State
Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska
Home/Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Nebraska
Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers
Away: Illinois, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue
Northwestern
Home: Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue
Ohio State
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska
Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue
Home/Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Penn State
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue
Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Purdue
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State
Away: Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern
Rutgers
Home: Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska
Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State
Wisconsin
Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Rutgers
Home/Away: Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State
Baseball
Augustana 3-4, Elmhurst 1-10
First game
Augustana;001;000;011;--;3;7;1
Elmhurst;000;000;010;--;1;6;1
Chris Refka, Mitch Malone (9) and Ryan Grannemann. Nathan Tovell and Colin Winston. Two or more hits -- Augustana, Jack Hallmark 2, Grannemann 2; Elmhurst, Reagan McReynolds 2, Trey Compton 2, Tyler Kledzik 2. RBI -- Augustana, Hallmark, Grannemann.
Second game
Elmhurst;011;000;116;--;10;16;4
Augustana;100;200;001;--;4;9;2
Nick Drago, Alex Kielion (8) and James Wick. Vinny Rotunno and Ryan Grannemann. Two or more hits -- Elmhurst, Austin MacMillan 3, Trey Compton 2, Jacob McMillan 2, Jordan Scrimpsher 2, Matt Wilson 2, Karson 2; Augustana, Gunnar Haskins 3, John Moraski 2. 2B -- Augustana, Haskins. RBI -- Elmhurst, MacMillain 2, Reagan McReynolds, Compton, McMillan, Scrimpsher, Wilson, Trevor Horwath, Wick; Augustana, Haskins, Tyler Nunez.
Records -- Augustana 18-8, 6-5; Elmhurst 14-12, 5-8
Softball
Coe 5-9, Augustana 2-5,
First game
Coe;202;010;0;--;5;7;2
Augustana;001;100;0;--;2;4;1
Alyssa Olson and Jess Brooks. Cecelia Peine, Hope Moos (4) and Marissa Catalano. Two or more hits -- Coe, Haley Jones 2, Maddy Ryan 2. HR -- Coe, Ryan; Augustana, Clare Kramer. RBI -- Coe, Ryan 3, Marisa Repp 1; Augustana, Zayne Blumberg, Kramer.
Second game
Coe;000;303;3;--;9;12;4
Augustana;004;001;0;--;5;9;0
Maddy Ryan, Lizzy Adams (3), Alyssa Olson (6) and Jess Brooks, Megan Weber. Alivia Phelps, Hope Moos (4), Kelcie Fredrickson (6) and Kelsey Heiland. WP -- Lizzy Adams (1-0). LP -- Hope Moos (3-2). Two or more hits -- Coe, Marisa Repp 3, Megan Weber, Jess Brooks; Augustana, Shelby Grandt. 2B -- Coe, Marisa Repp, Jess Brooks; Augustana, Taylor Belo. RBI -- Coe, Jess Brooks 3, Sara Czachowski 2, Marisa Repp, Haley Jones; Augustana, Kelsey Heiland 2, Alyssa Klahn, Shelby Grandt.
Records -- Coe (17-9); Augustana (17-11)
St. Francis 2-5, St. Ambrose 1-1
First game
St. Ambrose;000;001;0;--;1;5;0
St. Francis;000;002;X;--;2;4;0
Ashley Yattoni, Ella Specht (6) and Madelyn Thompson. Dieringer, Barsz (2) and Balandis. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Julie Trellicoso 2. 2B -- St. Ambrose, Trellicoso, Ryan Friend. 3B -- St. Ambrose, Ashley Yattoni. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Trellicoso; St. Francis, Garcia 2.
Second game
St. Ambrose;000;010;0;--;1;6;1
St. Francis;020;003;X;--;5;7;1
Christina Pembrook, Ella Specht (6) and Madelyn Thompson. Tchorzynski and Balandis. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Logan Frerichs 2, Lexie Carlsten 2; St. Francis, Tchorzynski 2. 2B -- St. Francis, Tchorzynski, Egan. 3B -- St. Francis, Garcia. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Frerichs; St. Francis, Egan 2, Stanton, Medo, Tchorzynski.
Records -- St. Ambrose 21-11, 7-5 CCAC; St. Francis 24-6, 13-1
