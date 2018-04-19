Men’s basketball

2018-19 Big Ten opponents

Illinois

Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Purdue

Home/Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Indiana

Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State

Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Iowa

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan

Away: Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Maryland

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern

Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers

Home/Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

Michigan

Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue

Away: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers

Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

Michigan State

Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern

Away: Illinois, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

Minnesota

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Penn State

Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Nebraska

Home: Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Away: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers

Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

Northwestern

Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska

Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Ohio State

Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin

Away: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska

Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Penn State

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State

Away: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Purdue

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers

Away: Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State

Rutgers

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska

Away: Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State

Wisconsin

Home: Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers

Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State

Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State

Women’s basketball

2018-19 Big Ten opponents

Illinois

Home: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers

Away: Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue

Home/Away: Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

Indiana

Home: Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State

Away: Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Iowa

Home: Maryland, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State

Home/Away: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue

Maryland

Home: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue

Home/Away: Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers

Michigan

Home: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Wisconsin

Michigan State

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State

Minnesota

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State

Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska

Home/Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Nebraska

Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers

Away: Illinois, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Purdue

Northwestern

Home: Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers

Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue

Ohio State

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska

Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue

Home/Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Penn State

Home: Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue

Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern

Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Purdue

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State

Away: Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern

Rutgers

Home: Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska

Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State

Wisconsin

Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Rutgers

Home/Away: Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State

Baseball

Augustana 3-4, Elmhurst 1-10

First game

Augustana;001;000;011;--;3;7;1

Elmhurst;000;000;010;--;1;6;1

Chris Refka, Mitch Malone (9) and Ryan Grannemann. Nathan Tovell and Colin Winston. Two or more hits -- Augustana, Jack Hallmark 2, Grannemann 2; Elmhurst, Reagan McReynolds 2, Trey Compton 2, Tyler Kledzik 2. RBI -- Augustana, Hallmark, Grannemann.

Second game

Elmhurst;011;000;116;--;10;16;4

Augustana;100;200;001;--;4;9;2

Nick Drago, Alex Kielion (8) and James Wick. Vinny Rotunno and Ryan Grannemann. Two or more hits -- Elmhurst, Austin MacMillan 3, Trey Compton 2, Jacob McMillan 2, Jordan Scrimpsher 2, Matt Wilson 2, Karson 2; Augustana, Gunnar Haskins 3, John Moraski 2. 2B -- Augustana, Haskins. RBI -- Elmhurst, MacMillain 2, Reagan McReynolds, Compton, McMillan, Scrimpsher, Wilson, Trevor Horwath, Wick; Augustana, Haskins, Tyler Nunez.

Records -- Augustana 18-8, 6-5; Elmhurst 14-12, 5-8

Softball

Coe 5-9, Augustana 2-5,

First game

Coe;202;010;0;--;5;7;2

Augustana;001;100;0;--;2;4;1

Alyssa Olson and Jess Brooks. Cecelia Peine, Hope Moos (4) and Marissa Catalano. Two or more hits -- Coe, Haley Jones 2, Maddy Ryan 2. HR -- Coe, Ryan; Augustana, Clare Kramer. RBI -- Coe, Ryan 3, Marisa Repp 1; Augustana, Zayne Blumberg, Kramer. 

Second game 

Coe;000;303;3;--;9;12;4

Augustana;004;001;0;--;5;9;0

Maddy Ryan, Lizzy Adams (3), Alyssa Olson (6) and Jess Brooks, Megan Weber. Alivia Phelps, Hope Moos (4), Kelcie Fredrickson (6) and Kelsey Heiland. WP -- Lizzy Adams (1-0). LP -- Hope Moos (3-2). Two or more hits -- Coe, Marisa Repp 3, Megan Weber, Jess Brooks; Augustana, Shelby Grandt. 2B -- Coe, Marisa Repp, Jess Brooks; Augustana, Taylor Belo. RBI -- Coe, Jess Brooks 3, Sara Czachowski 2, Marisa Repp, Haley Jones; Augustana, Kelsey Heiland 2, Alyssa Klahn, Shelby Grandt.

Records -- Coe (17-9); Augustana (17-11)

St. Francis 2-5, St. Ambrose 1-1

First game

St. Ambrose;000;001;0;--;1;5;0

St. Francis;000;002;X;--;2;4;0

Ashley Yattoni, Ella Specht (6) and Madelyn Thompson. Dieringer, Barsz (2) and Balandis. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Julie Trellicoso 2. 2B -- St. Ambrose, Trellicoso, Ryan Friend. 3B -- St. Ambrose, Ashley Yattoni. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Trellicoso; St. Francis, Garcia 2. 

Second game

St. Ambrose;000;010;0;--;1;6;1

St. Francis;020;003;X;--;5;7;1

Christina Pembrook, Ella Specht (6) and Madelyn Thompson. Tchorzynski and Balandis. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Logan Frerichs 2, Lexie Carlsten 2; St. Francis, Tchorzynski 2. 2B -- St. Francis, Tchorzynski, Egan. 3B -- St. Francis, Garcia. RBI -- St. Ambrose, Frerichs; St. Francis, Egan 2, Stanton, Medo, Tchorzynski.

Records -- St. Ambrose 21-11, 7-5 CCAC; St. Francis 24-6, 13-1

