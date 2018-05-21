Men's golf
NJCAA Division II championship
at Glen Lakes Golf Club, Foley, Ala.
Par 72
Team scores -- 1. Tyler Junior College 289, T2. Miss. Gulf Coast CC, Parkland, 291, T4. Kirkwood CC, Meridian CC, 294, 6. Rend Lake College 295, T7. Southeast CC, Abraham Baldwin College, 297, 9. South Mountain CC 299, 10. East Central CC 303, 16. Black Hawk College 318
Top 5 individual -- 1. Kean Kontor (Southeast CC) 70, T2. Jeff Lewis (Oakland CC), Micah Morris (Kansas City Kansas CC), Jacob Hammer (East Central CC), Will Kidder (Meridian CC), Rhett Walters (Meridian CC), Darryl Fulgham (Tyler Junior College), Jalen Hodges (Parkland College), Austin Hardman (Mesa CC), 71
Black Hawk -- T63. Lake Koenig 78; T72. Alex Grell 79; T81. Jacob Beck 80; T91. Austin Jump 81; T91. Jeff Perez 81
