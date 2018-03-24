Men's basketball

NCAA tournament

EAST REGIONAL

At Boston

Today's Regional Championship

Villanova (33-4) vs. Texas Tech (27-9), 1:20 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

At Atlanta

Saturday's Regional Championship

Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62

MIDWEST REGIONAL

At Omaha, Neb.

Today's Regional Championship

Kansas (30-7) vs. Duke (29-7), 4:05 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

At Los Angeles

Saturday's Regional Championship

Michigan vs. Florida State, late

FINAL FOUR

At San Antonio

National Semifinals

Saturday, March 31

Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. West champion

East champion vs. Midwest champion

National Championship

Monday, April 2

Semifinal winners

NCAA Div. II tournament

Saturday's final

Ferris State 71, Northern State 69

Women's basketball

NCAA tournament

ALBANY REGIONAL

Saturday's Regional Semifinals

South Carolina 79, Buffalo 63

UConn 72, Duke 59

Monday's Regional Championship

South Carolina (29-6) vs. UConn (35-0), 6 p.m.

SPOKANE REGIONAL

Saturday's Regional Semifinals

Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84

Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69

Monday's Regional Championship

Notre Dame vs. Oregon (33-4), 8 p.m.

KANSAS CITY REGIONAL

Friday's Regional Semifinals

Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57

UCLA 84, Texas 75

Today's Regional Championship

Mississippi State (35-1) vs. UCLA (27-7), 6:30 p.m.

LEXINGTON REGIONAL

Friday's Regional Semifinals

Oregon State 72, Baylor 67

Louisville 86, Stanford 59

Today's Regional Championship

Oregon State (26-7) vs. Louisville (35-2), 11 a.m.

Men's volleyball

Adrian 25-25-27, Augustana 21-22-25

Kills -- Augustana (Justin Murphy 11, Jason Szara 9, Andrew Housholder 8); Adrian (Noah Marcinkowski 16, Kevin Curley 10, Michael Burkhardt 9). Assists -- Augustana (Ryan Hirschel 36); Adrian (Joseph Campana 35). Aces -- Augustana (Hirschel 2); Adrian (Marcinkowski 2). Blocks -- Augustana (Housholder 5); Adrian (Avery Johnson 4, Marcinkowski 4). Digs -- Augustana (Murphy 8, Matthew Schiferl 8, Richard Baum 8); Adrian (Kyle Bell 6, Burkhardt 6, Campana 6, Curley 6).

Team records -- Augustana 9-16, 2-5; Adrian 3-12, 2-6.

Women's lacrosse

Missouri Baptist 11, St. Ambrose 9

Halftime score -- St. Ambrose 5, Missouri Baptist 4. Goals -- SAU (Allie Ruggiero 3, Dallas Baker 3, Jamie Rieger 2, Erin Green); MB (Audrey Frost 4, McKenna Fisher 2, Katie Pilla 2, Grace Adams 2, Laura Ebers). Assists -- SAU (Green, Ruggiero); MB (Fisher, Katie Pilla). SAU -- SAU (Elizabeth Zia 12); MB (Kaitlin Mills 21).  Shots -- SAU 34, MB 28. Penalties -- SAU 0-0; MB 3-6.

Team records -- St. Ambrose 5-3; Missouri Baptist 3-5

