Men's basketball
NCAA tournament
EAST REGIONAL
At Boston
Today's Regional Championship
Villanova (33-4) vs. Texas Tech (27-9), 1:20 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
At Atlanta
Saturday's Regional Championship
Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62
MIDWEST REGIONAL
At Omaha, Neb.
Today's Regional Championship
Kansas (30-7) vs. Duke (29-7), 4:05 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
At Los Angeles
Saturday's Regional Championship
Michigan vs. Florida State, late
FINAL FOUR
At San Antonio
National Semifinals
Saturday, March 31
Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. West champion
East champion vs. Midwest champion
National Championship
Monday, April 2
Semifinal winners
NCAA Div. II tournament
Saturday's final
Ferris State 71, Northern State 69
Women's basketball
NCAA tournament
ALBANY REGIONAL
Saturday's Regional Semifinals
South Carolina 79, Buffalo 63
UConn 72, Duke 59
Monday's Regional Championship
South Carolina (29-6) vs. UConn (35-0), 6 p.m.
SPOKANE REGIONAL
Saturday's Regional Semifinals
Notre Dame 90, Texas A&M 84
Oregon 83, Central Michigan 69
Monday's Regional Championship
Notre Dame vs. Oregon (33-4), 8 p.m.
KANSAS CITY REGIONAL
Friday's Regional Semifinals
Mississippi State 71, N.C. State 57
UCLA 84, Texas 75
Today's Regional Championship
Mississippi State (35-1) vs. UCLA (27-7), 6:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON REGIONAL
Friday's Regional Semifinals
Oregon State 72, Baylor 67
Louisville 86, Stanford 59
Today's Regional Championship
Oregon State (26-7) vs. Louisville (35-2), 11 a.m.
Men's volleyball
Adrian 25-25-27, Augustana 21-22-25
Kills -- Augustana (Justin Murphy 11, Jason Szara 9, Andrew Housholder 8); Adrian (Noah Marcinkowski 16, Kevin Curley 10, Michael Burkhardt 9). Assists -- Augustana (Ryan Hirschel 36); Adrian (Joseph Campana 35). Aces -- Augustana (Hirschel 2); Adrian (Marcinkowski 2). Blocks -- Augustana (Housholder 5); Adrian (Avery Johnson 4, Marcinkowski 4). Digs -- Augustana (Murphy 8, Matthew Schiferl 8, Richard Baum 8); Adrian (Kyle Bell 6, Burkhardt 6, Campana 6, Curley 6).
Team records -- Augustana 9-16, 2-5; Adrian 3-12, 2-6.
Women's lacrosse
Missouri Baptist 11, St. Ambrose 9
Halftime score -- St. Ambrose 5, Missouri Baptist 4. Goals -- SAU (Allie Ruggiero 3, Dallas Baker 3, Jamie Rieger 2, Erin Green); MB (Audrey Frost 4, McKenna Fisher 2, Katie Pilla 2, Grace Adams 2, Laura Ebers). Assists -- SAU (Green, Ruggiero); MB (Fisher, Katie Pilla). SAU -- SAU (Elizabeth Zia 12); MB (Kaitlin Mills 21). Shots -- SAU 34, MB 28. Penalties -- SAU 0-0; MB 3-6.
Team records -- St. Ambrose 5-3; Missouri Baptist 3-5
