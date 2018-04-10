Softball
Trinity Int. 1-3, St. Ambrose 0-2
First game
St. Ambrose;000;000;0;--;0;3;1
Trinity Int.;001;000;x;--;1;3;3
Ashley Yattoni, Christina Pembrook (6) and Madelyn Thompson; Carli and Doomis. WP -- Carli. LP -- Yattoni. Two or more hits -- SAU, Julie Trellicoso; Trinity, Vroman. 3B -- Trinity, Vroman. RBI -- Trinity, Vroman.
Second game
St. Ambrose;000;002;0;--;2;6;1
Trinity Int.;100;100;1;--;3;12;1
Christina Pembrook, Ella Specht and Madelyn Thompson; Magnuson, T. Carli (6) and Doomis. WP -- T. Carli. LP -- Specht. Two or more hits -- SAU, Megan Ballegeer, Logan Frerichs; Trinity, P. Carli, , Grygus, Neveau 3, Doomis, Dayley. 2B -- SAU, Morgan Krieger, Logan Frerichs, Karley Kobaska. 3B -- Trinity, Neveau. RBIs -- SAU, Morgan Krieger, Frerichs; Trinity, Grygus, Doomis.
Baseball
Augustana 11, Millikin 4
Millikin;101;020;000;--;4;8;5
Augustana;420;032;00X;--;11;13;3
Jack Morgan, Jared Buzan (2nd), Michael Staszcuk (3rd), Jacob Hennessy (4th), Brent Beals (5th), Brandon Viken (6th) and Merrik Eddington. Matt Hoban, Josh Chamberlain (6th), John Hayes (7th) and Ryan Grannemann. Two or more hits -- Millikin, Devin Crews 2, Jake Drada 2, Mason Bruce 2; Augustana, Tyler Nunez 3, Carter Amundsen 2, Matt Loeffl 2, John Moraski 2, Sam Beyer 2. 2B -- Milikin, Drada, Bruce; Augustana, Moraski 6, Matt Loeffl 4, Tyler Nunez 3. HR -- Millikin, Drada. RBI -- Millikin, Drada 2, Bruce 2; Augustana, Loeffl 3, Nunez 2, Moraski, Sam Beyer.
Records -- Millikin 12-12, 2-8 CCIW; Augustana 16-7, 4-4 CCIW
Kishwaukee 7, Blackhawk 1
Blackhawk;230;501;--;11;0;1
Kishwaukee;310;300;0;--;13;0;2
Nick Villasenor and Ryan Lorber. Sanchez and Smith. Two or more hits -- Blackhawk, Chris Liggett 2, Sam Stonskas 2, Nick Acri 2; Kishwaukee, Locascio 3, Morgan 2, Karrel 2. 2B -- Blackhawk, Liggett, Stonskas, TJ. Papousek; Kishwaukee, Morgan. RBI -- Blackhawk, Liggett 3, Stonskas 3, Papousek 2; Kishwaukee, Soto 2.
Blackhawk 13, Kishwaukee 7
Kishwaukee;010;005;0;--;6;0;5
Blackhawk;020;0011;0;--;13;0;2
Mike Stevens and Lober. Vieiro and Smith. Two or more hits -- Blackhawk, Liggett 3, Stonskas 2, Acri 2, Stephen Pim 2, Andrew Baxlui, Lorber 2; Kishwaukee, Harris 2. 2B -- Blackhawk, Stonskas, Baxlui, Lorber; Kishwaukee, Soto. RBI -- Blackhawk, Stonskas 5, Pim 2, Lorber 2; Kishwaukee, Harris 2, Cherestal 2.
Records -- Blackhawk 15-5, 5-1; Kishwaukee 18-14, 2-4
St. Ambrose 4, Trinity Int. 2
St. Ambrose;210;100;000;--;4;7;2
Trinity Int.;000;001;010;--;2;5;3
Nate Kurtz and Josh Hlubek; Sam Willis and Michael Luker. Two or more hits -- SAU, Andrew Barreto 3; Trinity Int., Matt Latimer. 2B -- SAU, David Gonzalez; Trinity, Sam Willis. RBIs -- SAU, Kevin Zanger, Cole Aughenbaugh, Matt Baldwin; Trinity, Brendan Lacey, Julius Torres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.