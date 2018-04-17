Baseball

Iowa 2, Northern Illinois 0

Northern Illinois;000;000;000;--;0;1;0

Iowa;002;000;00X;--;2;8;2

Blake Walker, William Anderson (4), Parker Kirkpatrick (7), A. Frankenreider (8) and Jake Dunham. Trenton Wallace, Ben Probst (3), Jack Dreyer (5), Shane Ritter (7), Cam Baumann (8), Nick Nelsen (8), Zach Daniels (9) and Matt Berst. Two or more hits -- Iowa, Robert Neustrom 2. RBI -- Iowa, Tyler Cropley, Lorenzo Elion.

Black Hawk 12-18, Illinois Valley 2-8

First game

Illinois Valley;000;200;--;2;5;1

Black Hawk;001;515;--;12;13;1

WP -- Nick Villasenor (3-0); LP -- Rhodes. Two or more hits -- IV (Krominga); BH (Ryan Lorber 3, Chris Liggett, TJ Papousek). 2B -- BH (Liggett, Lorber, Stephen Pim, Andru Baxley, Christian Garza). HR -- BH (Alec Capshaw). RBI -- BH (Capshaw 4, Liggett 2, Nick Akri 2, Pim 2, Sam Stonskas, Baxley).

Second game

Illinois Valley;012;122;--;8;11;3

Black Hawk;111;933;--;18;12;1

WP -- Collin Kramer (3-0); LP -- Nolan. Two or more hits -- IV (Huebbe 4, Stassel, Comincioli, Vanderhort); BH (Papousek 3, Lorber, Pim, Akri). 2B -- IV (Stassel, Huebbe, Vanderhort); BH (Stonskas, Pim, Papousek, Capshaw, Lorber). 3B -- BH (Pim). RBI -- IV (Huebbe 2, Crominga, Comincioli, Prybylinski, Vanderhort, Christman); BH (Pim 3, Baxley 2, Stonskas 2, Capshaw 2, Lorber 2, Papousek).

Team records -- Black Hawk 20-5, 9-1

Judson 3-11, St. Ambrose 1-0

First game

Judson;200;010;0;--;3;4;2

St. Ambrose;000;001;0;--;1;7;1

Miguel Villafane and Adam Rojas. Nate Kurtz and Josh Hlubek. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, Cole Aughenbaugh 2, Peyton Minder 2. HR -- Judson, Cullen Mayhew. RBI -- Judson, Mayhew 2, Smith; St. Ambrose, Minder. 

Second game

St. Ambrose;000;000;0;--;0;4;0

Judson;200;171;0;--;11;8;0

Dantley Johnson, Justin Shaffer (5th) and Josh Hlubek. Brandon Callender, Dan Gerke (7th) and Adam Rojas. Two or more hits -- St. Ambrose, David Gonzales 2; Josh Krueger 3. 2B -- Judson, Tanner Kehrer, David Matthews. HR -- Judson, Krueger, Mayhew, Sam Visconti, Rojas. RBI -- Judson, Mayhew 4, Krueger 3, Rojas 2, Visconti, Jared Ludwig

Records -- St. Ambrose 12-23, 9-10 CCAC; Judson 25-12, 17-3 CCAC

Softball

Carroll 2-1, Augustana 0-3

First game

Augustana;000;000;0;--;0;3;1

Carroll;100;010;X;--;2;4;0

Alivia Phelps and Marissa Catalano. Amanda Osterhus and Veronica Rodriguez. Two or more hits -- Carroll, Maggie Erdman 2. HR -- Carroll, Lexy Kemnitzer. RBI -- Carroll, Kemnitzer, Ashley McNamara.

Second game

Carroll;000;100;0;--;1;6;1

Augustana;120;000;X;--;3;5;1

Lexy Kemnitzer and Veronica Rodriguez. Cecelia Peine, Kelcie Fredrickson (7th) and Marissa Catalano. Two or more hits -- Augustana, Zayne Blumberg. 2B -- Carroll, Rosalie Jrolf. 3B -- Augustana, Lauren Severson. RBI -- Carroll, Kemnitzer; Augustana, Haley Ruch, Severson.

Records -- Augustana 16-9, 3-4 CCIW; Carroll 17-8, 5-0 CCIW

Men's tennis

Olivet Nazarene 9, St. Ambrose 0

Singles -- Alfonso Martinez (ON) def. Tom Greenwood 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Cannon (ON) def. Jake Anderson 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Bolt (ON) def. Michael Allee 6-2, 6-0; Nate Benoit (ON) def. Colin Stiefer 6-0, 6-0; Adam Clark (ON) def. Daniel Rohlf 6-0, 5-7, 10-4; Jon Merki (ON) def. Matt Zuccato 6-0, 6-1

Doubles -- Martinez/Cannon (ON) def. Greenwood/Anderson 8-2; Bolt/Benoit (ON) def. Allee/Bradley Wheeler 8-5; Merki/Clark (ON) def. Jake Temple/Dan DaLuga 8-1

Records -- Olivet Nazarene 4-9, 4-2 CCAC; St. Ambrose 3-17, 1-4 CCAC

