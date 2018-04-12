Baseball

Black Hawk 15, Augustana JV 4

Black Hawk;003;002;154;--;15;20;1

Augustana;010;300;000;--;4;6;1

WP -- Mike Stevens (2-0); LP -- Moad. Two or more hits - BH (Nick Akri 4, Andru Baxley 3, TJ Papousek 3, Christian Garza, Chris Liggett, Ryan Lorber); AC (Legolia). 2B -- BH (Akri 2, Papousek); AC (Legolia). 3B -- BH (Baxley, Lorber). RBI -- BH (Stephen Pim 3, Papousek 3, Lorber 2 Baxley 2, Garza, Sam Stonskas, Akri); AC (Legolia 2, Moscle).

Team records -- Black Hawk 18-5

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments