Men's basketball
NCAA tournament
EAST REGIONAL
At Boston
Sunday's results
Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59
SOUTH REGIONAL
At Atlanta
Saturday's results
Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62
MIDWEST REGIONAL
At Omaha, Neb.
Sunday's results
Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT
WEST REGIONAL
At Los Angeles
Saturday's results
Michigan 58, Florida State 54
FINAL FOUR
At San Antonio
National Semifinals
Saturday's games
Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 5:09 p.m.
Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 7:49 p.m.
National Championship
Monday, April 2
Semifinal winners
NIT
At Madison Square Garden, New York
Today's semifinals
Western Kentucky (27-10) vs. Utah (22-11), 6 p.m.
Penn State (24-13) vs. Mississippi State (25-11), 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's championship game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
College Basketball Invitational
Championship series (best-of-3)
Monday's game
North Texas (18-17) at San Francisco (21-15), late
Wednesday's game
San Francisco at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's game (if necessary)
San Francisco at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Women's basketball
NCAA tournament
ALBANY REGIONAL
Monday's results
UConn 94, South Carolina 65
SPOKANE REGIONAL
Monday's results
Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74
KANSAS CITY REGIONAL
Sunday's results
Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73
LEXINGTON REGIONAL
Sunday's results
Louisville 76, Oregon State 43
FINAL FOUR
At Columbus
National Semifinals
Friday's games
Louisville (36-2) vs. Mississippi State (36-1)
Notre Dame (33-3) vs. UConn (36-0)
National Championship
Sunday, April 1
Semifinal winners
AP All-American team
First team — A'ja Wilson, South Carolina, 6-5, sr.; Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn, 6-3, jr.; Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 5-11, so.; Asia Durr, Louisville, 5-10, jr.; Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State, 6-1, sr.
Second team — Kalani Brown, Baylor, 6-7, jr.; Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State, 5-8, sr.; Gabby Williams, UConn, 5-11, sr.; Megan Gustafson, Iowa, 6-3, jr.; Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame, 5-8, jr.
Third team — Napheesa Collier, UConn, 6-1, jr.; Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, 6-7, jr.; Jordin Canada, UCLA, 5-6, sr.; Lexie Brown, Duke, 5-9, sr.; Myisha Hines-Allen, Louisville, 6-2, sr.
Honorable mention — Ariel Atkins, Texas; Kenisha Bell, Minnesota; Tashia Brown, Western Kentucky; Natalie Butler, George Mason; Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M; Lauren Cox, Baylor; Sophie Cunningham, Missouri; Loryn Goodwin, Oklahoma State; Marie Gulich, Oregon State; Ruthy Hebard, Oregon; Kaylee Jensen, Oklahoma State; Maria Jespersen, South Florida; Brooke McCarty, Texas; Brittany McPhee, Stanford; Tinara Moore, Central Michigan; Teana Muldrow, West Virginia; Kia Nurse, UConn; Jaime Nared, Tennessee; Shakayla Thomas, Florida State; Imani Wright, Florida State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.