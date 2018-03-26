Men's basketball

NCAA tournament

EAST REGIONAL

At Boston

Sunday's results

Villanova 71, Texas Tech 59

SOUTH REGIONAL

At Atlanta

Saturday's results

Loyola of Chicago 78, Kansas State 62

MIDWEST REGIONAL

At Omaha, Neb.

Sunday's results

Kansas 85, Duke 81, OT

WEST REGIONAL

At Los Angeles

Saturday's results

Michigan 58, Florida State 54

FINAL FOUR

At San Antonio

National Semifinals

Saturday's games

Loyola of Chicago (32-5) vs. Michigan (32-7), 5:09 p.m.

Villanova (34-4) vs. Kansas (31-7), 7:49 p.m.

National Championship

Monday, April 2

Semifinal winners

NIT

At Madison Square Garden, New York

Today's semifinals

Western Kentucky (27-10) vs. Utah (22-11), 6 p.m.

Penn State (24-13) vs. Mississippi State (25-11), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's championship game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

Championship series (best-of-3)

Monday's game

North Texas (18-17) at San Francisco (21-15), late

Wednesday's game

San Francisco at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's game (if necessary)

San Francisco at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Women's basketball

NCAA tournament

ALBANY REGIONAL

Monday's results

UConn 94, South Carolina 65

SPOKANE REGIONAL

Monday's results

Notre Dame 84, Oregon 74

KANSAS CITY REGIONAL

Sunday's results

Mississippi State 89, UCLA 73

LEXINGTON REGIONAL

Sunday's results

Louisville 76, Oregon State 43

FINAL FOUR

At Columbus

National Semifinals

Friday's games

Louisville (36-2) vs. Mississippi State (36-1)

Notre Dame (33-3) vs. UConn (36-0)

National Championship

Sunday, April 1

Semifinal winners

AP All-American team

First team — A'ja Wilson, South Carolina, 6-5, sr.; Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn, 6-3, jr.; Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 5-11, so.; Asia Durr, Louisville, 5-10, jr.; Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State, 6-1, sr.

Second team — Kalani Brown, Baylor, 6-7, jr.; Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State, 5-8, sr.; Gabby Williams, UConn, 5-11, sr.; Megan Gustafson, Iowa, 6-3, jr.; Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame, 5-8, jr.

Third team — Napheesa Collier, UConn, 6-1, jr.; Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, 6-7, jr.; Jordin Canada, UCLA, 5-6, sr.; Lexie Brown, Duke, 5-9, sr.; Myisha Hines-Allen, Louisville, 6-2, sr.

Honorable mention — Ariel Atkins, Texas; Kenisha Bell, Minnesota; Tashia Brown, Western Kentucky; Natalie Butler, George Mason; Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M; Lauren Cox, Baylor; Sophie Cunningham, Missouri; Loryn Goodwin, Oklahoma State; Marie Gulich, Oregon State; Ruthy Hebard, Oregon; Kaylee Jensen, Oklahoma State; Maria Jespersen, South Florida; Brooke McCarty, Texas; Brittany McPhee, Stanford; Tinara Moore, Central Michigan; Teana Muldrow, West Virginia; Kia Nurse, UConn; Jaime Nared, Tennessee; Shakayla Thomas, Florida State; Imani Wright, Florida State.

