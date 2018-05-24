Columbus Junction officials believe they will soon be able to select an option to modify its sewage treatment system, more than one year after learning it needed to meet new standards for ammonia.
Mayor Mark Huston and councilman Phil Kaalberg said after the city council meeting on Wednesday that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources had apparently given its approval to use a new algae-based technology.
However, details on how many of the new technology units would be needed and some design features still needed to be settled, so final approval was still pending, the two indicated.
“We’re 95 percent sure (the new technology) has been approved (as an option for the city),” Huston said.
But, gaining that approval could end up being an empty victory for the city because the preliminary design the DNR will require may make the system too cost prohibitive compared to another option.
According to Huston and Kaalberg, when the city first began to investigate the algae technology developed by Gross-Wen, officials thought only two units would be needed to bring the ammonia to the level required by the new standards.
The DNR though has decided five units will be needed and that will substantially boost the new system’s cost. Huston and Kaalberg said it may now cost $3 million if the algae-based system is used.
An alternative, which would use a UV lighting system and run the treated water directly to the nearby Iowa River where it would be discharged, would only carry a $500,000 price tag.
Kaalberg said city and Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) officials would start researching possible grant sources before making a final decision.
In the meantime, once the DNR finalizes its list of approved treatment options, the city will likely have from 30 to 60 days to select one and start moving the project forward.
In other action, Columbus Junction Community Development Director Mallory Smith reported she had recently attended a conference on nuisance abatement.
She said the conference was organized by the Iowa League of Municipalities and drew so much interest it sold out.
“They actually turned people away,” she told the council.
One key point Smith said she came away from the conference with was the need to develop a nuisance abatement plan. She also said after attending the conference she made some changes to the nuisance notification letter the city now sends out to residents.
City Librarian Amanda Grimm also met with the council to report a kitchen remodel had been completed and a ribbon cutting would be held on Jun. 12. In addition to the ribbon cutting, Grimm said there will be a discussion on the programs available for using the kitchen.
In final action, the council approved a Fiscal Year 2018 budget amendment. The proposal calls for an additional revenue increase of $330,231 from grant funding received for the Locust St. Bridge replacement, bank loan for street construction in the New Heritage subdivision and proceeds from the Roundy Fund to cover the Library budget.
A $75,600 spending increase is also included in the amendment to cover additional expenses for the library, capital projects and TIF costs.
