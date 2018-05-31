Correction 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save A teaser on A1 of the Thursday Muscatine Journal was inaccurate and teased to a story that had been held. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Teaser Muscatine Journal A1 Story Correction Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Bettendorf man accused of trying to force woman to perform sex act Jovontia Jones Davenport man convicted of sexually abusing child Firehouse Subs now open in Davenport Intellectually disabled woman found locked in bedroom, Davenport couple charged with neglect promotion Activate your digital subscription Activate now! promotion Dine, Shop, Antique, Tour, Stay... LeClaire Visit LeClaire © 2018 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy
