  • Public forums about the Davenport School District’s Vision 2020 will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at West High School and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at North High School. The dates were incorrect in Tuesday's editions.
  • In Monday's This Week in History column, the photo of Will Rogers was actually a photo of an impersonator.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments