April 5
An iPhone, valued at $600, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
April 18
Randy Leroy McDowell, 54, 1211 East 11th St., Davenport, was arrested at 20th and State streets on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
April 19
Vera Ann Clay, 23, 1905 West 40th St., Apt. 419, Davenport, was arrested at 14th Street and Lincoln Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
April 20
A 2001 Ford F15 and a 2011 Toyota Camry collided at Grant and 12th streets, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
Shondrea Lashay Dale, 25, 3700 5th St., Apt M8, Rock Island, was arrested in the 2400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
A 2008 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2001 Dodge Durango collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $450 in damage.
April 22
Jacob Michael Holstein, 19, 46 Parklane Circle, was arrested in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 23
Fraud, totaling $250, was reported in the 1800 block of 20th Street.
A 2008 Jeep Patriot and a 2006 Kia Sorento collided in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
April 24
Larry Jeffery Harvey, 52, 781 West Walcott Road, 176, Walcott, was arrested in the 3400 block of Maple Glen Drive on suspicion of transient merchant license required.
A hit-and-run crash, no damage total given, was reported in the 1000 block of Middle Road.
A hit-and-run crash, less than $1,500 in damage, was reported in the 1100 block of Parkway Drive.
First-degree harassment was reported in the 3400 block of Clover Hills Drive.
April 25
Evan Owen Maxwell, 35, 539 North Ward St., Geneseo,was arrested in the 1100 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
A 2012 Honda Civic and a 2014 Ford F150 collided at Forest Grove and Middle roads, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
A 2016 Ford Fusion and a 2010 Dodge Avenger collided in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
April 26
Terrence Allen Duckett, 48, 217 East 9th Ave., Colona, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
April 27
Colleen Honn, 57, 3561 41st St., Apt 23, was arrested at East 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $1,500, was reported in the 3100 block of Marynoel Avenue.
A 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was involved in a single vehicle crash at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.0, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
April 28
Lashanda Morrison, 36, 619 Farnam St., Davenport, was arrested in the 3500 block of Black Lion Circle on suspicion of trespassing.
A boat motor, valued at $600, was reported stolen in the 2100 block of Central Avenue.
April 29
Criminal mischief, damage totaling $2,000, was reported in the 3300 block of Magnolia Court. Spray paint and a license plate, valued at $25, were also reported stolen.
Adam Christopher Smith, 33, 1831 West 8th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of contempt/violation of a no-contact protective order.
Mariah Lynn Padavich, 25, 2514 West 56th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 30
Decore Aaron Johnston, 31, 912 15th Ave., Rock Island, was arrested in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense consumption/public intoxication.
Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue.
A 2017 Nissan Truck and a 2003 Lexus RX3 collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
May 1
A 2016 Honda Odyssey, valued at $23,000, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Hunter Road.
