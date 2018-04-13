CHICAGO — Yu Darvish's first home start with the Chicago Cubs went nothing like his previous outing at Wrigley Field. Instead of dominating in a playoff win, he got knocked out in an early-season loss.
Anibal Sanchez pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Preston Tucker backed him with a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves spoiled Darvish's home debut with a 4-0 victory on Friday.
Darvish had already dodged a few jams when he got thrown off by a balk call in the fifth that he and manager Joe Maddon did not think he deserved. The Braves went on to score all of the runs in that inning while knocking Darvish out of the game.
"After the balk, I got (thrown) off guard and just went downhill from there," Darvish said through an interpreter.
The four-time All-Star got tagged for four runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Darvish (0-1) walked four and struck out four while throwing 105 pitches.
The last time he pitched at Wrigley, he worked into the seventh inning of a 6-1 Dodgers victory in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series last fall. Signed to a $126 million, six-year deal, he struggled for the second time in three starts with Chicago. And the Cubs lost again after dropping two of three to the surging Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cardinals 5, Reds 3: Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.
St. Louis came into the series with a stagnant offense but broke out during two games against the worst pitching staff in the majors, piling up 18 runs and 25 hits. Molina — booed loudly in each plate appearance at Great American Ball Park — has homered in each game.
The Reds lost their sixth in a row and have the worst record in the majors at 2-11. They also lost 11 of their first 13 games in 1955. Another loss on Saturday would produce their worst start since 1931.
Luke Weaver (2-0) allowed Devin Mesoraco's two-run homer while pitching into the seventh and beating the Reds for the third time in a row. Weaver is 9-1 in 12 starts since Aug. 2. Bud Norris allowed a hit and a walk in the ninth while getting his second save in two chances, fanning Tucker Barnhart for the final out.
White Sox postponed: The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Chicago White Sox because of rain, with wintry weather also threatening the rest of the series.
No makeup date was set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.