Davenport has narrowed its search for a new fire chief to three candidates.
The candidates will go through interviews on Monday. The public will be able to meet them from 6-8 p.m. at Central Fire Station.
Candidates are:
- Michael Carlsten is a district chief with the department. Carlsten has been with the department for 24 years and holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. His undergraduate degree in organizational management is from Ashford University in Clinton. He also has an associate’s degree in fire science technology from Illinois Central College, East Peoria.
Carlsten has specialized training in hazardous materials and technical rescue. He serves as the technical rescue coordinator for the fire department.
His responsibilities include managing and supervising personnel and equipment on his designated shift, participating in the training activities, assuming the role of Incident Commander, and serving as the department spokesperson as needed.
- Donald Kaderabek is deputy chief of the Bloomingdale (Illinois) Fire Protection District. He holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Columbia Southern University.
Kaderabek began his career in 1985 at the Niles (Illinois) Fire Department. There, he developed and implemented numerous department training programs while being responsible for the daily activities of the fire department as an acting district chief.
While in Niles, he received commendations for assisting in two rescues in a nursing home fire. He also received the OSFM Firefighter Excellence Award for the rescue of an unconscious victim in a high rise multi-family structure fire.
Kaderabek served as a division chief from 2013 to 2014 a the Riverside, Illinois, Fire Department, and as a deputy chief from 2014 to 2015 for the Roselle (Illinois) Fire Department, where he managed daily operations for both departments.
His daily responsibilities include managing the budget, IT issues, workman’s compensation and vehicle maintenance information. He co-chairs a focus group at Underwriters Laboratories to study current firefighting techniques in modern constructed buildings to improve firefighter safety and survivability.
- R. Vance Swisher is the deputy fire chief of operations-deputy emergency management director for the Rochester, Minnesota, Fire Department. He has a bachelor’s degree in fire protection and safety and a master of science in fire and emergency management administration, both from Oklahoma State University
He has been with the Rochester department since 1999. Previously, Swisher was a fire protection engineer for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Swisher oversees the Rochester department’s operational functions through planning, organizing, directing and coordinating the general administration of fire service and emergency medical programs.
He also serves as Fire Chief/EMT in the community of Stewartville, Minnesota, where he lives.
Swisher has held a number of positions at the Rochester department, including Fire Marshal/Deputy Emergency Management Director where he was responsible for the management and operation of the Fire Prevention Bureau.
Davenport has been searching for a new fire chief since the termination of Lynn Washburn on July 27.
