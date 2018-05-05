Davenport Speedway
Late Friday
Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models
Heat #1: 1. Chad Simpson; 2. Jonathan Brauns; 3. Tyler Bruening; 4. Chris Simpson; 5. Rickey Frankel.
Heat #2: 1. Payton Looney; 2. J.C. Wyman; 3. Justin Kay; 4. Joe Godsey; 5. Dave Eckrich.
Heat #3: 1. Tony Jackson Jr.; 2. Will Vaught; 3. Mitch McGrath; 4. Rob Toland; 5. Spencer Diercks.
Feature: 1. Chad Simpson; 2. J.C. Wyman; 3. Mitch McGrath; 4. Chris Simpson; 5. Payton Looney; 6. Tony Jackson Jr.; 7. Justin Kay; 8. Jonathan Brauns; 9. Tyler Bruening; 10. Dave Eckrich; 11. Rob Toland; 12. Allen Murray; 13. Jordan Yaggy; 14. Joe Godsey; 15. Rickey Frankel; 16. Jay Johnson; 17. Jeff Riddell; 18. Spencer Diercks; 19. Paul Parker; 20. Jeremy Grady; 21. Billy Drake; 22. Jeff Roth; 23. Matt Ryan.
IMCA Modifieds
Heat #1: 1. Brandon Durbin; 2. Milo Veloz; 3. Chris Zogg; 4. Kurt Kile; 5. Rob Toland.
Heat #2: 1. Bryce Garnhart; 2. Bob Dominacki; 3. Craig Crawford; 4. John Ahlers; 5. Tony VonDresky.
Heat #3: 1. Doug Crampton; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Eric Barnes; 4. Stephan Kammerer; 5. Matt Werner.
Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Kurt Kile; 3. Bryce Garnhart; 4. Eric Barnes; 5. Doug Crampton; 6. Stephan Kammerer; 7. Bruce Hanford; 8. John Ahlers; 9. Todd Dykema; 10. Brad Montgomery; 11. Tony VonDresky; 12. Brad Dierks; 13. Todd Malmstrom; 14. Matt Werner; 15. Chris Zogg; 16. Bob Dominacki; 17. Milo Veloz; 18. Craig Crawford; 19. Brandon Durbin; 20. Casey Franks; 21. Rob Toland; 22. Bruce Fosdyck; 23. Derek Wilson.
Street Stocks
Heat #1: 1. Gene Ehlers; 2. Austin Riggs; 3. Justin Skiles; 4. Kori Murphy; 5. Kyler Hickenbottom.
Heat #2: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Rob Nylin; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Bryan Ritter.
Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Gene Ehlers; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Austin Riggs; 6. Justin Skiles; 7. Erick Turner; 8. Kyler Hickenbottom; 9. Bryan Ritter; 10. Jeremy Gustaf; 11. Kori Murphy; 12. Chase Zaruba; 13. Rob Nylin; 14. Jeffery Peterson.
IMCA SportMods
Heat #1: 1. Keith Blum; 2. Tony Olson; 3. Matt Fulton; 4. Chance Huston; 5. Mike Goben.
Heat #2: 1. Jared Waterman; 2. Brandon Setser; 3. Andrew Burk; 4. Jeremy Gustaf; 5. Trey Grimm.
Heat #3: 1. Tyler Soppe; 2. Brandon Jewell; 3. Rance Powell; 4. Joe Nemitz; 5. Nick Groth.
Feature: 1. Keith Blum; 2. Jared Waterman; 3. Joe Nemitz; 4. Brandon Setser; 5. Mike Gobern; 6. Tony Olson; 7. Brandon Jewell; 8. Matt Fulton; 9. Andrew Burk; 10. Randy Lamar; 11. Richard Nelson; 12. Rance Powell; 13. Jeremy Gustaf; 14. Trey Grimm; 15. Dillon Flogel; 16. Chance Huston; 17. Tyler Soppe; 18. Jeff Haines; 19. Troy Wages; 20. Casey Wages; 21. Doug Burkhead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.