Davenport Speedway

Late Friday

Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Chad Simpson; 2. Jonathan Brauns; 3. Tyler Bruening; 4. Chris Simpson; 5. Rickey Frankel.

Heat #2: 1. Payton Looney; 2. J.C. Wyman; 3. Justin Kay; 4. Joe Godsey; 5. Dave Eckrich.

Heat #3: 1. Tony Jackson Jr.; 2. Will Vaught; 3. Mitch McGrath; 4. Rob Toland; 5. Spencer Diercks.

Feature: 1. Chad Simpson; 2. J.C. Wyman; 3. Mitch McGrath; 4. Chris Simpson; 5. Payton Looney; 6. Tony Jackson Jr.; 7. Justin Kay; 8. Jonathan Brauns; 9. Tyler Bruening; 10. Dave Eckrich; 11. Rob Toland; 12. Allen Murray; 13. Jordan Yaggy; 14. Joe Godsey; 15. Rickey Frankel; 16. Jay Johnson; 17. Jeff Riddell; 18. Spencer Diercks; 19. Paul Parker; 20. Jeremy Grady; 21. Billy Drake; 22. Jeff Roth; 23. Matt Ryan.

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Brandon Durbin; 2. Milo Veloz; 3. Chris Zogg; 4. Kurt Kile; 5. Rob Toland.

Heat #2: 1. Bryce Garnhart; 2. Bob Dominacki; 3. Craig Crawford; 4. John Ahlers; 5. Tony VonDresky.

Heat #3: 1. Doug Crampton; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Eric Barnes; 4. Stephan Kammerer; 5. Matt Werner.

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Kurt Kile; 3. Bryce Garnhart; 4. Eric Barnes; 5. Doug Crampton; 6. Stephan Kammerer; 7. Bruce Hanford; 8. John Ahlers; 9. Todd Dykema; 10. Brad Montgomery; 11. Tony VonDresky; 12. Brad Dierks; 13. Todd Malmstrom; 14. Matt Werner; 15. Chris Zogg; 16. Bob Dominacki; 17. Milo Veloz; 18. Craig Crawford; 19. Brandon Durbin; 20. Casey Franks; 21. Rob Toland; 22. Bruce Fosdyck; 23. Derek Wilson.

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Gene Ehlers; 2. Austin Riggs; 3. Justin Skiles; 4. Kori Murphy; 5. Kyler Hickenbottom.

Heat #2: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Rob Nylin; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Bryan Ritter.

Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Gene Ehlers; 4. Kevin Goben; 5. Austin Riggs; 6. Justin Skiles; 7. Erick Turner; 8. Kyler Hickenbottom; 9. Bryan Ritter; 10. Jeremy Gustaf; 11. Kori Murphy; 12. Chase Zaruba; 13. Rob Nylin; 14. Jeffery Peterson.

IMCA SportMods

Heat #1: 1. Keith Blum; 2. Tony Olson; 3. Matt Fulton; 4. Chance Huston; 5. Mike Goben.

Heat #2: 1. Jared Waterman; 2. Brandon Setser; 3. Andrew Burk; 4. Jeremy Gustaf; 5. Trey Grimm.

Heat #3: 1. Tyler Soppe; 2. Brandon Jewell; 3. Rance Powell; 4. Joe Nemitz; 5. Nick Groth.

Feature: 1. Keith Blum; 2. Jared Waterman; 3. Joe Nemitz; 4. Brandon Setser; 5. Mike Gobern; 6. Tony Olson; 7. Brandon Jewell; 8. Matt Fulton; 9. Andrew Burk; 10. Randy Lamar; 11. Richard Nelson; 12. Rance Powell; 13. Jeremy Gustaf; 14. Trey Grimm; 15. Dillon Flogel; 16. Chance Huston; 17. Tyler Soppe; 18. Jeff Haines; 19. Troy Wages; 20. Casey Wages; 21. Doug Burkhead.

