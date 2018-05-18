Here is a look at how Deere's divisions performed in the second quarter and first six months as well as the outlook for each:
Agriculture & Turf: Sales rose 22 percent for the quarter and 20 percent for the first six months. Operating profit was $1.056 billion for the quarter and $1.443 billion year to date, compared with $1.009 billion and $1.227 billion for the same respective periods last year. Results were partially offset by higher research and development expenses as well as production costs.
Deere’s worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment now are forecast to increase by about 14 percent for fiscal-year 2018. Industry sales for agricultural equipment in the U.S. and Canada are forecast to be up about 10 percent for 2018. Industry sales of turf and utility equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to be flat to up 5 percent for 2018.
Construction & Forestry: Construction and forestry sales increased 84 percent for the quarter and 73 percent for six months, with new acquisition Wirtgen adding 60 percent and 44 percent for the respective periods.
Operating profit was $259 million for the quarter and $291 million for six months, compared with $111 million and $148 million last year. Wirtgen contributed operating profit of $41 million for the quarter and a six-month operating loss of $51 million related to the effects of purchase accounting and acquisition costs.
Worldwide sales of construction and forestry equipment are anticipated to be up about 83 percent for 2018 with Wirtgen expected to add about 56 percent to the division’s sales for the year.
The outlook reflects continued improvement in demand driven by higher housing starts in the U.S., increased activity in the oil and gas sector, and economic growth worldwide. In forestry, global industry sales are expected to be up about 10 percent.
Financial Services: John Deere Capital Corp. (JDCC) reported net income of $119.2 million for the second quarter and $518.6 million year to date, compared with $64.5 million and $138.7 million for the respective periods last year. Results benefited from a favorable provision for income taxes associated with tax reform, a higher average portfolio, lower losses on lease residual values and lower provision for credit losses.
Net receivables and leases financed by JDCC were $34.535 billion at April 29, 2018, compared with $32.015 billion a year ago.
Fiscal-year 2018 net income for financial services is projected to be about $800 million, including a provisional income tax benefit of $229 million associated with U.S. tax reform.
